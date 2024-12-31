All Bengals

Patriots Waiving Former Pro Bowl Pass Rusher Yannick Ngakoue

The Bengals will get another chance to add the veteran.

James Rapien

Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Yannick Ngakoue (55) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Yannick Ngakoue (55) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Patriots are waiving former Pro Bowl pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue on Tuesday according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This gives the veteran a chance to latch on with a playoff team in the final week of the season.

It's worth noting that the Bengals put in a claim for Ngakoue in November. The Patriots landed Ngakoue because they had a worse record and had a higher waiver priority.

He had nine tackles and two quarterback hits in six games with New England. Could the Bengals put in another claim for him? It would be a tough turnaround with Cincinnati going to Pittsburgh on Saturday, but they'll get another shot at the veteran.

Ngakoue is subject to waivers. The Bengals are 8-8 on the season and are 16th on the waiver priority list.

