Patriots Waiving Former Pro Bowl Pass Rusher Yannick Ngakoue
CINCINNATI — The Patriots are waiving former Pro Bowl pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue on Tuesday according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
This gives the veteran a chance to latch on with a playoff team in the final week of the season.
It's worth noting that the Bengals put in a claim for Ngakoue in November. The Patriots landed Ngakoue because they had a worse record and had a higher waiver priority.
He had nine tackles and two quarterback hits in six games with New England. Could the Bengals put in another claim for him? It would be a tough turnaround with Cincinnati going to Pittsburgh on Saturday, but they'll get another shot at the veteran.
Ngakoue is subject to waivers. The Bengals are 8-8 on the season and are 16th on the waiver priority list.
