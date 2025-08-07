Potential Cincinnati Bengals Free-Agent Option Signs With NFC Team
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have one less potential guard option to turn to in free agency should they try to beef up a shaky position. FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz reported Will Hernandez is re-signing with the Cardinals.
He was in limbo this offseason as he recovered from a major injury.
"The Cardinals are re-signing G Will Hernandez to a 1-year deal," Schultz posted on X. "The 29-year-old, coming off a torn ACL, was recently fully cleared. A former 2nd-round pick, Hernandez has started 91 games over seven seasons — and was playing some of his best football last year in Arizona before the injury."
Cincinnati had arguably the worst guard play in the NFL last season and has a right guard battle going right now between Lucas Patrick (two out of eight seasons with Pro Football Focus grades above 57.5 overall) and Cody Ford (never graded above 53.9 across a full season). Neither has ever been a great player at their position across multiple NFL seasons.
At left guard, rookie Dylan Fairchild is the first-string option right now with Cordell Volson backing him up. According to PFF, Volson ranked second in total pressures allowed among guards (43) and gave up six sacks (third-worst) last season. Hernandez has posted three straight seasons of 65-plus grades.
Dalton Risner and Brandon Scherff are still very competent guard options on the market that Cincinnati could add.
