Scott Peters Emphasizes Guard Play as Part of Offensive Line to 'Develop'
CINCINNATI — Bengals offensive line coach Scott Peters led with the guard play that needs to improve in his comments to the media on Wednesday.
Cincinnati had arguably the worst pair of guards in the NFL last season rolling out Cordell Volson and Alex Cappa.
"At guard, you know, you got Cordell at left guard. So we're looking to find some developmental tools to get his game up a little bit," Peters stated at the NFL Combine. "And with right guard, Cappa, just looking look at some of those things we can get better at as far as protection goes, because the biggest thing is trying to keep Joe [Burrow] healthy and safe and upright back there. So we're targeting that area big time as far as development goes."
Some players can develop in their later NFL years, and some can't. Cincinnati may not have time to find out with this rough duo.
According to PFF, Cappa finished last among all NFL guards in pressures (51), hurries (36), and sacks allowed (eight, tied with Houston's Shaq Mason) this past season.
Volson wasn't much better than Cappa, he actually ranked second in total pressures allowed among guards (43) and gave up six sacks (t-third worst). Both spots are worthy of new talents in 2025.
"There are things you can do, but there's limitations to that," Peters said about developing veterans. "It depends on the strength level to build kind of the size, and really the tools that they have. That's what we're targeting, because there are ways to improve that, for sure, but some guys are just going to have more firmness than others, just as far as anchor goes, but certainly, there's always something you can do to help achieve that as it relates to technique."
Both have flashed nice play at times in Cincinnati but Cappa is entering his eighth season and Volson is looking at the last year of his rookie deal.
