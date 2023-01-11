Report: Lamar Jackson Facing 'Uphill' Battle To Play This Week

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati may not have to face Lamar Jackson again until this fall.

According to Ian Rapoport, Jackson's status for Sunday is in doubt as he faces an "uphill" battle to play this week.

"It's not looking good for Lamar Jackson," Rapoport said. "Which is I would say a little bit of a surprise. December 4 was the last time he played, battling a PCL strain. We thought alright, well if Lamar is not going to play for the regular season, surely he will be ready for the playoffs. However, from my understanding this is something sources have said over the course of the past 24 hours, is that Lamar Jackson faces an uphill battle to be able to get out on the field in the playoffs against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"He's working. He is trying, he's rehabbing, but he is just not quite right. Now, this has been shrouded in secrecy. So there's always a chance anything happens with Lamar Jackson. Everyone leaves that little out, but I would be surprised based on what I know if he practices today, which means we could see another week of Tyler 'Snoop' Huntley for the Baltimore Ravens."

The Ravens' offense has been poor without Jackson. Since he went down with the knee injury, they rank 26th in offensive EPA/play and 21st in offensive success rate.

Cincinnati and Baltimore run it back in the Wild Card round on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

