Report: Packers Nearly Made Blockbuster Trade for Bengals Star Before Landing Micah Parsons
CINCINNATI — The Bengals and Packers discussed a possible Trey Hendrickson trade before Green Bay's blockbuster deal for Micah Parsons according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Green Bay was one of multiple teams that reached out to the Bengals about Hendrickson this offseason. The Bengals gave the star pass rusher permission to seek a trade in March, but ultimately decided to hang onto the NFL's sack leader.
"The Packers are among the teams that called and engaged the most with Cincinnati on a potential trade for Hendrickson this offseason, with an initial offer made for last season's sack leader," Rapoport wrote. "In fact, standout defensive tackle Kenny Clark would also have been involved in the trade had the two sides come to an agreement, though Green Bay was not willing to part with him at that point in the process. Based on Clark's value to Green Bay -- and based on Cincy driving a hard bargain due to how they never really wanted to trade Hendrickson -- the deal never happened."
Rapoport notes that the Bengals would've wanted a mid-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft along with a Pro Bowler like Clark in exchange for Hendrickson.
Ultimately, the Bengals gave Hendrickson a $14 million raise this season to keep him happy in the final year of his contract. He's still scheduled to become a free agent after this year.
And things also worked out for the Packers. They sent Clark and two first round picks to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for Parsons. The star edge rusher is expected to make his Packers debut this week. Hendrickson will start for the Bengals on Sunday in Cleveland against the Browns.
