Salary Cap Expert Shares Blockbuster Contract Projection for Trey Hendrickson
CINCINNATI — Bengals star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson is entering the final year of his contract.
It's no secret that he wants a new deal before the start of the 2025 season. The market for pass rushers has gone up this offseason.
Steelers star TJ Watt is the latest pass rusher to get paid. He agreed to a record-setting three-year, $123 million extension on Thursday. The deal included $108 million fully guaranteed at signing according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
What does it mean for Hendrickson?
Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac.com projects Hendrickson's extension to be a three-year, $115.5 million deal with $100 million guaranteed.
Hendrickson and Watt are both 30 years old. Hendrickson has more sacks (35) than Watt (30.5) over the past two seasons.
Hendrickson is scheduled to make $16 million in base salary this season after signing a one-year, $21 million extension prior to the 2023 season.
“To say I'm going to sit out or I'm not going to, what I can say is I'm very disappointed with the communication that's been had," Hendrickson said in May. "Former players have walked in these shoes and what it foreshadows is not something I'm excited about to tell my wife and my family. I'm hoping it doesn't come to that. I truthfully will put my hope in that.”
Hendrickson was fined more than $100,000 for skipping mandatory minicamp in June.
Bengals veterans are scheduled to report for training camp on Tuesday, July 22 with practice starting on July 23. Don't be shocked if Hendrickson doesn't show up if the two sides haven't reached a deal.
