CINCINNATI — The Bengals travel to Tampa Bay to play Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

Brady, 45, is considered the greatest quarterback in NFL history, but Tampa Bay has struggled this season. They enter Sunday's game with a 6-7 record. Meanwhile, the Bengals have won five-straight games and are 9-4 overall.

Cincinnati's defense has been a bright spot all season long. They held Cleveland to just 10 points in Week 14, bottling up star running back Nick Chubb in the process.

While Brady didn't take a direct shot at the Bengals' defense, he did sound dismissive of Lou Anarumo's crew.

"Great team. Great young quarterback, fairly tough defense," Brady said on the Let's Go! podcast. "Good skill players. They do a lot of things well."

The Buccaneers are 0-3 against the AFC North this season. And while Brady said the Bengals' defense was "fairly tough," it is worth noting what he said about preparing for Sunday's game.

"We're gonna have to put everything we got into it. Like everything we got mentally, physically, emotionally," he said. "There's a lot of things this time of year that can pull your focus away from where it needs to be, but we gotta put everything into it if we're gonna beat a good team."

The Bengals battle Tom Brady and the Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. ET this Sunday.

