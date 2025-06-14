Vote in Our Poll: Which Cincinnati Bengals Contract Negotiation Will End First?

All Bengals

The Bengals are in the middle of some important contract discussions.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals executives Mike Brown and his daughter Katie Blackburn talk on the sideline during a session of organized team activities on the Bengals practice field at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.
Cincinnati Bengals executives Mike Brown and his daughter Katie Blackburn talk on the sideline during a session of organized team activities on the Bengals practice field at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are in the middle of an important negotiation with Hamilton County.

Both parties have until June 30 to come to an agreement on a new stadium lease. If they can't reach an agreement, the Bengals will have to decide if they're going to exercise a two-year option built into the current lease. It's one of multiple negotiations the Bengals are in the middle of with training camp just over a month away.

Trey Hendrickson's future is also in question. Will they sign him to an extension? Will he hold out of training camp if he doesn't get a new deal?

And then there's Shemar Stewart. The Bengals selected him with the 17th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He's the only healthy rookie to not participate in any on-field drills during the offseason program.

Will they get a deal done with him before training camp?

Three negotiations with major ramifications on the 2025 Bengals and/or the future of the franchise.

Which one will get done first? Vote in the poll below:

