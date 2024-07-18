Watch: Joe Burrow, Sam Hubbard and Drew Sample Prepare for 2024 Season

All Bengals

Training camp is less than one week away.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) and quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walk for the locker room after the fourth quarter during an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The Bengals advanced to the Divisional round of the playoffs with a 24-17 win over the Ravens. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Afc Wild Card Jan 15 295 / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Bengals training camp starts next week. Joe Burrow, Sam Hubbard and Drew Sample have spent the past few offseasons training at Black Sheep Performance in Blue Ash.

The Black Sheep team released a video of Burrow, Hubbard and Sample working out at their facility. Check it out in the post below:

James Rapien

