Zac Taylor Not Worried About Culture Being Impacted By Possible Trade Deadline Deal
CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor and the Bengals are 5-2 and in first place, which means they're in a position to add a piece or two to the roster before this years' trade deadline.
Taylor believes that the the Bengals' locker room culture would be just fine if they traded for a veteran prior to the Nov. 2 deadline.
"I have not had those concerns just in general, whether it's free agents that are on the street or whatever because our guys do a good job of taking them under their wings and making them a part of the group," Taylor said. "I've seen some guys walk in the door and they've got a smile on their face after the first day because they see an environment where guys are working hard but they're enjoying the process.
"I just think our locker room has a good culture and they do a good job of welcoming players in whatever way, shape or form we add them."
Cincinnati has brought in plenty of new faces over the past few years, yes, even in season. They signed Quinton Spain a year ago this week. They claimed cornerback Tre Flowers a few weeks ago.
The trade deadline is on Tuesday, Nov. 2. The Bengals could still be the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win over the Jets on Sunday, which means they could consider being buyers at the deadline.
"I think that Duke Tobin and Steve Radicevic, they do a great job every week, whether it's the trade deadline or not, evaluating ways to make our team better," Taylor said. "That's why you work guys out, that's why you bring in free agents, trade deadline or not, we're always looking at ways to maximize what we can do with our team."
Tobin and Radicevic meet with Taylor multiple times per week to talk about certain players and positions. Adding another edge rusher or offensive linemen could go a long way toward helping Cincinnati reach the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
