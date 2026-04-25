2026 NFL Draft: Best Fits For Bengals First Pick on Day 3

The Cincinnati Bengals have focused heavily on defense during the first two days of the 2026 NFL Draft, and they hold five picks on Day 3.

Cincinnati selected Texas A&M pass-rusher Cashius Howell and Washington cornerback Tacario Davis as they continue to bolster their heavily scrutinized defense. As they turn their attention to the final day of the draft, several players remain available who could make sense for executive Duke Tobin and the Bengals. They hold pick No. 110 in Round 4 on Saturday.

But which prospects would make the most sense? Who should the Bengals target?

Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (DB20) speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Selecting McCoy could be an unpopular suggestion, especially given that the Bengals selected Davis in Round 3 on Friday night. There's no ignoring McCoy's talent, though, and once Day 3 comes around, the potential reward could outweigh any lingering knee injuries that have kept him from being selected.

McCoy is ESPN's No. 16-ranked prospect and, at one point, was considered a sure-fire first-round pick. Now, he looks to be a steal for a team like the Bengals, which could never have enough defensive backs.

Pittsburgh Linebacker Kyle Louis

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis (LB16) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Louis is an undersized linebacker who could be used in the Bengals' defense in a multitude of ways. Ranked No. 89 on ESPN's big board and the No. 15 best player available, the 22-year-old recorded more than 180 tackles over the last two seasons at Pittsburgh.

The Bengals were rumored to be interested in selecting a linebacker on Day 2, but the board didn't shake out that way. Adding Louis early on Day 3 makes a ton of sense.

Texas A&M OT Dametrious Crownover

Nov 11, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Dametrious Crownover (78) in action during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Considered the top available offensive tackle, Crownover is a 6-foot-7 developmental lineman with the opportunity to align with the Bengals' timeline and learn behind both Amarius Mims and Orlando Brown Jr.

Day 3 of the draft is defined by risk. Crownover is a risk worth taking for the Bengals, who could use a bit of help with depth on their offensive line.

The 24-year-old arrived at Texas A&M as a three-star tight end but continued to add weight and was moved to offensive tackle. He started in every game for the Aggies over the past two seasons, marking his third and fourth full years on the line.

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