Tacario Davis Gets The Call From Zac Taylor to Round Out Bengals' 2026 Third-Round Pick

The Bengals went with another defensive pick to round out their Day 2 2026 NFL Draft selections on Friday night with Washington cornerback Tacario Davis.

The 72nd overall pick boasts the longest wingspan among CBs in the 2026 NFL Draft. He played just seven games this past season due to injury, but still dialed up an honorable mention All-Big Ten distinction while recording two interceptions, four pass breakups, and 19 tackles.

A Long Cornerback

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats cornerback Tacario Davis (1) against the Colorado Buffalos at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Davis was Second-Team All-Big 12 at Arizona in 2024 and boasts one of the biggest coverage ranges in the draft at nearly 6-foot-4.

"He's someone that actually has played a lot of ball, in terms of, started at Arizona, then transferred to Washington," Bengals assistant general manager Trey Smith noted after the pick. "He came in and played right away, probably threw him out on the fire, just in terms of high-end athletic traits, and then over his career has gotten better and better and better, and we feel like with our staff, with Al's (Golden) vision for the guy, he was the perfect fit.

"He was a guy that, when we stacked our board, you kind of have guys you got your eye on that you're targeting, and you know, to come out with him in the third round. A lot of these guys go really early in the draft. When you put it all together, you talk about the position, which is a premium position. You talk about the size and length. The guy's got over 33-inch arms, and he's running the low 4.4s (40-yard dash). That's just hard to find. And we were lucky to get him at this point, and we felt great about it."

Davis is ranked 120th on Arif Hasan's consensus big board, so it was a big reach based on the board, but he was the Bengals guy, and they expect him to get rolling into major snaps quickly.

"He'll be in the mix right away," Golden said about his immediate impact. "And he could play outside, and as we said, he can also play inside, and we expect him to help us on special teams too."

Check out the full draft call to make Tacario "Bobo" Davis a Bengal:

They call him Bobo. pic.twitter.com/pmY9naKC2P — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 25, 2026

Adding height and speed. pic.twitter.com/ax4rYW6qpm — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 25, 2026

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