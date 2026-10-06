3 Free Agent Wide Receivers Bengals Could Add to Help Position Depth During 2026 Season

The Bengals are down to two healthy wide receivers on the 2026 roster.

They likely need to make another free-agent addition this week for the back end of the group to be stable enough for another full game of punishment on Sunday. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins may both miss the same Bengals game for the first time in their careers, and Cincinnati can't roll out Mike Gesicki as an outside option like they had to last week.

Outside of Tyreek Hill, the really impactful options are thin on the market right now, but Cincinnati just needs another body to get through this stretch. None of the injuries to the four hurt players right now are expected to be very long term.

Let's dive into three candidates.

Noah Brown

Houston Texans wide receiver Noah Brown (85) catches a pass in the fourth quarter of a Week 10 NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The Houston Texans won, 30-27. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 30-year-old veteran is looking for a home after getting released by the Raiders in August. Brown has played in just 15 games over the past two years, but they don't need him to be healthy for long.

The 6-2, 215-pound pass catcher earned 70.7 and 73 Pro Football Focus grades in 2024 and 2023. He was very injured last season and only played 102 snaps.

Brown has a 13.4 yards-per-catch career average and could help take some burden off of Dohnte Meyers' plate in the coming weeks.

Gabe Davis

Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis celebrates his touchdown in the third quarter against the New York Jets during the last regular season game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The former Bills standout has sputtered in his career of late, playing in six games last season.

He had just a 61.2 PFF grade on 263 snaps, but has averaged 15.9 yards per catch and has 30 career touchdowns at 27 years old.

Josh Reynolds

Jun 10, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Josh Reynolds (83) participates in a drill during minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A long-time Jets wide receiver, Reynolds has over 5,000 snaps of NFL experience he can bring to Cincinnati after being in the league since 2017.

He's been consistently average, never grading above 70.1 or below 58.4 on PFF across a full season. The 31-year-old should be able to pick up the Bengals offense quickly and fill in for spot snaps across the next few weeks.

Outside of those names, the best wide receivers are already on NFL rosters. Cincinnati doesn't need to panic trade for anyone and give up future assets or break the bank for a guy like Hill, who may not even have a firm role by this time next month.

They need a quick stopgap, and one of these guys could be that.

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