4 Best 2026 NFL Draft Fits for Bengals at Pick No. 41 Overall
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The Cincinnati Bengals traded their first-round pick to the New York Giants in exchange for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. The Bengals are seemingly happy with this deal because they landed an impact player who can help them win now.
With the first round officially in the books, the Bengals have a tough decision to make in the second round. There are a few talented players left on the board. Cincinnati picks at No. 41 overall, which is the ninth pick in the second round of the draft. The Bengals should be targeting more defensive players to continue upgrading their unit.
Who are the best fits for the Bengals at No. 41? Who could they be targeting?
Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy
Some NFL draft analysts liked a healthy Jermod McCoy better than Mansoor Delane, but teams are concerned about McCoy's knee, which has been a big problem in the past.
To make matters worse, there are reports indicating that he will need surgery on his other knee. As a result, he could be on the board for the Bengals at pick No. 41.
This decision completely revolves around McCoy's health. If the Bengals are confident that he will be fine, he's the clear selection if he's on the board. But if the Bengals are worried about his knee, they might have crossed the talented cornerback off their draft board completely.
Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez
If the Bengals want a linebacker, the top option is obvious. Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez has a good argument as the draft class's second-best linebacker behind Sonny Styles.
Rodriguez would slot into the Bengals' starting defense from Day 1, and he could make a big impact during his rookie year. The film is impressive, and he backed it up with an impressive showing at the NFL Draft Combine. This would be a home run pick at No. 41.
Tennessee CB Colton Hood
If the Bengals are worried about McCoy's knee but still want a cornerback, they could target his teammate, Colton Hood.
Hood has been mocked to the Bengals a lot over the last few days, as he's the best cornerback expected to be on the board at No. 41. Hood's ability to be physical at the line of scrimmage sets him apart from most draft prospects.
Toledo S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren
Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren looks like a grown man amongst boys on tape.
He's a very talented safety prospect who could fill a role on the Bengals defense. The Bengals were linked to Caleb Downs at pick No. 10 before they traded it. They could fall back on one of the other top safeties in the draft class since they couldn't land Downs.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others.Follow zpretzel