4 Best 2026 NFL Draft Fits for Bengals at Pick No. 41 Overall

The Cincinnati Bengals traded their first-round pick to the New York Giants in exchange for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. The Bengals are seemingly happy with this deal because they landed an impact player who can help them win now.

With the first round officially in the books, the Bengals have a tough decision to make in the second round. There are a few talented players left on the board. Cincinnati picks at No. 41 overall, which is the ninth pick in the second round of the draft. The Bengals should be targeting more defensive players to continue upgrading their unit.

Who are the best fits for the Bengals at No. 41? Who could they be targeting?

Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (DB20) speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Some NFL draft analysts liked a healthy Jermod McCoy better than Mansoor Delane, but teams are concerned about McCoy's knee, which has been a big problem in the past.

To make matters worse, there are reports indicating that he will need surgery on his other knee. As a result, he could be on the board for the Bengals at pick No. 41.

This decision completely revolves around McCoy's health. If the Bengals are confident that he will be fine, he's the clear selection if he's on the board. But if the Bengals are worried about his knee, they might have crossed the talented cornerback off their draft board completely.

Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez

Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez looks on during warmups before the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Bengals want a linebacker, the top option is obvious. Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez has a good argument as the draft class's second-best linebacker behind Sonny Styles.

Rodriguez would slot into the Bengals' starting defense from Day 1, and he could make a big impact during his rookie year. The film is impressive, and he backed it up with an impressive showing at the NFL Draft Combine. This would be a home run pick at No. 41.

Tennessee CB Colton Hood

Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood (8) at the Vol Walk before a NCAA football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Oklahoma Sooners at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on November 1, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Bengals are worried about McCoy's knee but still want a cornerback, they could target his teammate, Colton Hood.

Hood has been mocked to the Bengals a lot over the last few days, as he's the best cornerback expected to be on the board at No. 41. Hood's ability to be physical at the line of scrimmage sets him apart from most draft prospects.

Toledo S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

Dec 30, 2023; Tucson, AZ, USA; Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (22) against the Wyoming Cowboys in the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren looks like a grown man amongst boys on tape.

He's a very talented safety prospect who could fill a role on the Bengals defense. The Bengals were linked to Caleb Downs at pick No. 10 before they traded it. They could fall back on one of the other top safeties in the draft class since they couldn't land Downs.

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