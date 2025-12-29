Cincinnati Bengals Betting Favorites Against Browns At Home To Close 2025 Season

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are home betting favorites to close the 2025 NFL regular season. Cincinnati is a 7.5-point favorite against Cleveland on the spread, with a point total sitting at 44.5.

The Bengals won but did not cover the Week 1 matchup against Cleveland 17-16. Their division rival is 4-12 overall this season and 7-9 against the spread, while Cincinnati is 6-10 SU and 8-8 ATS.

A loss would basically guarantee Cincinnati a top 10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, while a win could push them closer to 15th than 10th. Alas, that isn't on the minds of head coach Zac Taylor and his players.

"Sure. He's going to finish it up the right way next week and have a lot of confidence going into the offseason and seeing what it can look like," Taylor said about Myles Murphy and other players' strong ends to this season. "I think our defense as a whole — that's just what's been really fun for me to see, and it should be for everybody — their confidence continues to increase, and they understand exactly what we're asking them to do. They're starting to do it at a high level, and we're just really proud of those guys for sticking together through everything that's happened this season — coaches, players just keep pushing forward and persevering, and they're having a lot of fun right now."

There isn't a massive difference between eighth and 13th in terms of available draft talent most years. Cincinnati is guaranteed to at least have a top 15 selection even if they win and cover the betting spread in the season finale.

Check out all of the action on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

