Cincinnati Bengals Veteran Playmaker at Center of NFL Draft Trade Suggestion
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The Cincinnati Bengals need to hit the jackpot during the 2026 NFL Draft after adding some talent on defense during free agency. They were able to land Jonathan Allen, Boye Mafe, and Bryan Cook, among others, to bolster their defense.
During the NFL Draft, the Bengals will likely be looking to continue upgrading on defense. But they could find some additional draft capital by trading away a veteran or two off the current roster.
USA Today's Jack McKessy recently suggested the Bengals could look to trade veteran running back Samaje Perine during the 2026 NFL Draft.
Bengals Could Look To Trade Running Back Samaje Perine
"Like the Ravens, the Bengals don't have an obvious trade candidate," McKessy wrote. "Quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are virtually untouchable with the value they bring to the team's offense. Cincinnati's previously obvious trade candidate was edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, but he walked in free agency, signing a multi-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens.
"That leaves Perine, the Bengals' backup running back to Chase Brown. Perine is in the last year under contract in Cincinnati and has made a career for himself as a complementary back that can catch passes out of the backfield. The Bengals wouldn't receive a massive return for a backup player, but there aren't any other obvious trade candidates."
Trading Perine would make a lot of sense for a few reasons.
The biggest reason that this idea makes plenty of sense is the fact that the Bengals seem like they're going to draft another running back at some point in the draft.
This prospect will likely slot into Perine's role as the backup running back, which makes the veteran expendable. There's a chance the Bengals take a shot on Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love at the top of the first round, which would certainly make Perine expendable.
A Samaje Perine Trade Makes Sense, But Isn't Likely
Alas, a trade doesn't seem likely at this point.
Running backs typically don't net much on the trade market. Perine, being a veteran backup, certainly wouldn't net much for the Bengals. Cincinnati could use him in a trade-up scenario, but it seems unlikely.
Running backs like Alvin Kamara and Breece Hall will be much more valued in a trade. Both starters would garner trade interest over Perine.
Still, the Bengals should be willing to move him if they receive a decent offer.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others.Follow zpretzel