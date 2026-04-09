NFL Draft Insider Drops Likeliest Top Pick Path Cincinnati Will Take In 2026 NFL Draft, Two Positions Stand Out

The Ringer's Todd McShay mentioned two clear top positions the Bengals may be targeting with the 10th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He welcomed Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer to "The McShay Show" this week and dialed up cornerback, plus, the possibility of edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. falling as Cincinnati's likeliest paths right now.

The Bengals were just mentioned by ESPN this past weekend as potential homes for Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy and LSU CB Mansoor Delane.

Decisions, Decisions

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) passes the ball under pressure by Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

"If Bain's sitting there at 10, is that their edge? And it certainly could be," McShay said to Breer. "But they also could take the other corner. I think Miami at 11 could take a corner. I know Dallas would love to have one, but I don't think either of them gets to 12. I actually don't know that either of them gets to 11 is the point I'm trying to make."

The positions Cincinnati could pick are seemingly dialing in to edge and cornerback, while it would be foolish to rule out safety as well if Caleb Downs ends up falling to No. 10 or they want to make a slight big board reach for Dillon Thieneman.

McShay dove into the murky waters surrounding McCoy, who hasn't played in over a year due to injury. He tore his ACL during the 2024 season.

McCoy's agent is sparking similar vibes in this draft process to Shemar Stewart's representation last season, which played a part in him missing the entire offseason program due to a rookie contract holdout.

"Teams were scared to death before that Pro Day," McShay said about McCoy. "He's not competing, and he's got that agent, and that agent, look at what happened with Shemar last year. So now we're gonna deal with that. And I haven't seen him compete. He hasn't competed since January 2025. We're talking 14 months. Then he goes and runs in the four threes. From people I've talked to, it's like it was an epiphany or reminder with the way he worked out, the way he moved in his position drills, of that 2023 tape and 2024 tape."

Check out more from McShay and Breer below:

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