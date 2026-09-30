Amarius Mims Continues Hot Start, Dominates TJ Watt in Bengals Loss

The Cincinnati Bengals traveled to Pittsburgh on Sunday for a heated rivalry matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. This rivalry has been one of the better matchups in the NFL for the last few years. More often than not, the Steelers have come out victorious, and that trend continued on Sunday as the Steelers upset the Bengals with a 30-27 victory to spoil Cincinnati's hot start to the season.

There are a lot of people to blame for this loss. The defense didn't look great, as Aaron Rodgers torched them for 30 points.

But everybody is looking to point the finger at somebody. Instead of doing that, let's look at Bengals right tackle Amarius Mims, who was dominant on Sunday, continuing his hot start to the season.

Amarius Mims Didn't Allow a Single Pressure Against Steelers

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals place kicker Evan McPherson (2) is congratulated by offensive tackle Amarius Mims (71) after kicking a field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mims didn't allow a single pressure through the first two weeks of the season, which was impressive. In Week 1, he had a favorable matchup against Rueben Bain Jr., who has notoriously short arms. In Week 2, he held Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter out of the backfield, which was incredibly impressive. In Week 3, Mims was set to be tested again by Steelers superstar TJ Watt. Watt recorded 3.5 sacks in the Steelers' first two games of the season.

But on Sunday, Mims was dominant again, holding Watt out of the backfield and going another week without allowing a pressure on the quarterback. Considering the Steelers won the game on a sack of Joe Burrow, it's clear how important it is to keep the Bengals quarterback on his feet. Mims has done a better job of keeping Burrow upright than any other offensive tackle in the league.

Among offensive tackles, Mims ranks first in most pass-block snaps without allowing a pressure. He has 111 pass-blocking snaps without a pressure. The second most on the list is 16. Mims is in a league of his own right now, and it's a huge development for Cincinnati.

Dude wipes TJ Watt off the stat sheet again and the NFL has to “randomly” drug test him now 😂 https://t.co/tOXlir4Mum pic.twitter.com/K0pdwQqaiC — Lorenzo Sorice (@lorenzosorice) September 28, 2026

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