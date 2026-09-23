Amarius Mims Makes Statement in Week 2 Against '$100 Million Defensive Line'

The Cincinnati Bengals had a huge game on their schedule in Week 2 as they traveled to Houston to play the Houston Texans. The Texans had one of the best defenses in the league last year, and their defensive line seemed like it was going to be a huge problem for the Bengals' offensive line.

Offensive tackle Amarius Mims came into Week 2 after a dominant performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. Mims didn't allow a pressure in Week 1, but the defensive ends against the Texans were much better than Tampa Bay's. Still, Mims dominated the defensive front with Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. in Houston. He didn't allow a single pressure again.

Amarius Mims Had Week 2 Game 'Circled'

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates with offensive tackle Amarius Mims (71) after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It’s obvious why I had this game circled. It's $100 million at defensive end out there, man. And it just meant a lot to me, man," Mims said after the Bengals' Week 2 victory over the Texans. "I knew this right here is a very important game to me. All of them are too, but this one especially, I knew I was coming into a hostile environment. I know they challenge us, but like I said, we got the job done. So that's all that matters.”

This game served as a huge test for Mims. He has the potential to be one of the best offensive linemen in the league right now, but he hasn't put all the pieces together leading into this season. Through 2 weeks, Mims has been special.

Having a great game against a few of the top defensive linemen in the sport this early in the season is huge for the Bengals. Mims had the game circled because of how big the challenge would be. He performed at his best in the biggest test.

Mims is going to have another big test in Week 3 as the Bengals travel to Pittsburgh to play the Pittsburgh Steelers. Steelers edge rusher TJ Watt has 3.5 sacks through two weeks, and he looks to be back in his prime. He's expected to match up against Mims for most of the game.

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