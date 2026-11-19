The Cincinnati Bengals recently embarked on what was one of the league’s most highly anticipated fixtures of the season last Sunday, as they took on AFC North rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers in what turned into a dominant 38-18 Cincinnati win.

Following the big win, Zac Taylor's side propped to 7-2, including a new divisional lead as Sunday's win pipped them over the Steelers. A reversal from when the two sides met in the tail end of September, a 30-27 thriller saw the Bengals blink late, leading to a Pittsburgh win.

While the traveling support emptied out of Acrisure Stadium with their heads drooped in late September, there was one immense positive that went under the radar. Amarius Mims’ elite performance.

That Sunday, Mims was pitted against one of the NFL’s best linebackers, T.J. Watt, and Mims snuffed out every attack from Watt, showcasing the development forecasted by several Bengals linemen during the offseason. Of all the things that makes Mims one of the most exciting prospects is that the 2024 NFL Draft pick is just 24 years old.

Ahead of the two's second meeting, Pittsburgh defensive coordinator Patrick Graham spoke on the development of Mims.

Bengals RT Amarius Mims has been one of the best OT in football this year. Steelers DC Patrick Graham says there's a lot that he does well, and there's still more he can be even better at:



"Well, you got to thank his parents first and foremost. 36 inch arms, 6'8. They trust him… — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) November 9, 2026

Elite Mims

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates with offensive tackle Amarius Mims (71) and offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75) after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former Georgia Bulldog has officially become a standout pass-blocker, as Mims has compiled a 79.9 Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade, which ranks him No. 13 of a qualifying 71 tackles in the league. Mims’ overall grade is watered down thanks to a 59.3 run-block grade that puts him at 570th against the run.

Overall, Mims currently sits at a 72.8, which slots him in at No. 23.

For an offense that is predicated on an elite passing attack, that averages 38 attempts per game through the air against roughly 22 on the ground, Mims’ liabilities on the ground can be slightly forgiven.

In the Bengals' Week 10 win, Mims finished with a 74.9 overall grade, on 63 snaps, and like he did earlier in the season, Mims kept Watt quiet, playing a pivotal part in the relaxing Sunday night victory.

One of the most common coach-speak sayings is that the game is won in the trenches, and while the Bengals are still miles away from a successful season, performers like Mims will account for many more wins than losses.

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