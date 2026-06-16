Amarius Mims Emerging as Strong Leader for Bengals Offensive Line

Bengals offensive tackle Amarius Mims is in a prime position to leap towards star territory during his third NFL season, a clear sign of the growth he has continued to make since being drafted in 2024.

And as part of his Bengals growth, Mims has taken on a much more mature approach as both a player and leader.

That approach is being noticed by not just veterans like Orlando Brown Jr., and Ted Karras, but young rookies in the o-line room such as Brian Parker II who during a sitdown interview on First Word pointed out the leadership ability Mims has shown alongside his maturity as a player on the field.

"I obviously wasn't here the first two years he was here, but now he seems like a very mature competitor" Parker said in regard to Mims. "You're starting to see some confidence I would say, and really being able to take the coaching, go in and realize 'okay maybe I wasn't the best there, but I got the job done', but then you're going to have to continue to get better.

"Mims is really pushing himself on the field, and being a great leader for us young guys too, and helping us get around things that maybe he struggled with when he was a rookie." Parker said.

Veterans Helping Rookies Adjust Quickly

Oct 12, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras (64) and offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75) take to the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Bengals offensive line largely consists of veterans at every position with the likes of Ted Karras, Orlando Brown Jr., and Dalton Risner returning as starters at their respective positions.

For rookies like Parker and Connor Lew, having this group of veteran leadership surrounding them is already providing them with a substantial advantage of grasping the locker room culture.

"First off, it makes us feel comfortable in the o-line room. Just being able to work through those mistakes we are gonna make," Parker said. "So them helping us get assimilated in a new Bengals way of life."

"And then obviously the on the field stuff, they're always there after every drill to give you a pointer on top of what coach Peters has, so it's very helpful something that as a rookie I much appreciate."

Between Karras, Risner, and both Brown and Mims at Tackle, the Bengals rookies on the offensive line has a great group of mentors. That important chemistry between the seasoned vets and young newcomers is already apparent.

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