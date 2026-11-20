The Bengals dominated the Steelers on Sunday Night Football in front of the world and solidified themselves as legitimate Super Bowl contenders this season. Rich Eisen went so far as to predict that the Bengals would make the Super Bowl and face off against a familiar foe for their third matchup in the big game.

Eisen initially predicted that the Rams would face off against the Bills at the start of the season. However, he annually gives himself a chance to change his pick at Thanksgiving based on the current standings of the league.

"I'm going to be given a chance at a mulligan for my preseason Super Bowl choices of at the time Bills versus the Rams, if my fingers on that mulligan chess piece right now, I'm going to say Bengals versus the 49ers," Eisen predicted.

Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins were obvious reasons for Eisen's pick, but he said the performance of the offensive line and defense was why he changed his pick from the Bills to the Bengals.

"The reason why I am choosing the Bengals over an 8-1 Bills team quarterbacked by Josh Allen is because yes obviously Joe Burrow is the MVP frontrunner, and sure Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are playing out of their skulls," Eisen said. "But two things you could not say about the Joe Burrow Bengals together, they're protecting Joe Burrow who against the Steelers looked like he was having a ham sandwich before he chose which wide open receiver to throw to, and their defense has been 1,000% improved."

Burrow, meanwhile, has maintained that it is far too early to celebrate given that they are only midway through the season.

While the Bengals currently lead the AFC North with a record of 7-2, he stated that seven wins are still not enough and that the team has a long way to go.

"As big a win as we've had here in a while, but we got a lot of football to be played," Burrow said after the game. "We're clicking right now, but seven wins certainly isn't gonna do anything for you and nobodies winning championships in week 9, so it's a big win but we got a long way to go."

Check out the full clip below:

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