Analyst Predicts Bengals Will Return to AFC Championship Game in 2026

The Cincinnati Bengals are entering the 2026 NFL season with championship expectations, and New York Post Sports voice Adam Schein has no interest in lowering those expectations.

Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow recently compared his confidence in this year's roster to how he felt before leading LSU to an undefeated season and national championship in 2019. It's a lofty comparison for a Bengals organization that has missed the playoffs for three straight seasons, but Schein believes Burrow is right to set those expectations.

“You know what they need in Cincinnati? Pressure and expectations,” Schein said recently. “He’s raising the bar for everyone with the Cincinnati Bengals. I think Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are winning the division.”

Schein Believes Bengals Are Headed To AFC Championship Game

Newly signed Cincinnati Bengals defense tackle Dexter Lawrence speaks in a press conference for the first time since joining the team at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, April 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Schein's confidence stems not only from Cincinnati's established offensive stars but also from his call of the Dexter Lawrence trade as "unbelievable," which he described as a "monster win" for an organization that needed to transform its defense.

Lawrence is coming off a down season by his standards, even though he earned three consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 2022-24. His arrival, along with additions such as Boye Mafe, Jonathan Allen, and Bryan Cook, gives Cincinnati a much-improved supporting cast around Burrow.

“Bang the over when it comes to wins,” Schein said. “Make the playoffs? You bet. And when you start talking about the AFC and winning the Super Bowl, I have the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills playing on Championship Sunday.”

An AFC Championship Game appearance would be the Bengals' first since the 2022 season. Cincinnati would still have to navigate the AFC North, which features Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, but Schein still believes Burrow is the division's best quarterback.

“I think Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are the best quarterback and one-two punch at receiver in the entire league,” Schein said. “This is not, to me, even a topic for conversation.”

Once again, health will be key to the Bengals' ceiling, especially after Burrow missed significant time last season. The defense will also need to prove that its offseason makeover can produce results after years of struggle.

Still, Cincinnati has more talent and depth that it had in recent seasons.

Burrow is embracing the pressure, and Schein believes the Bengals are fully equipped to meet the high bar. Now, the question is: will the team fold under this pressure?

For Schein's full comments, click the video below:

“Bang the over when it comes to the wins.”@adamschein thinks Joe Burrow will put his money where his mouth is as far as lofty expectations for the Bengals are concerned & says you should too when placing your 2026 NFL bets



Watch new episode of Schein Time here: ➡️… pic.twitter.com/6vzZ9V2bY9 — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) July 6, 2026

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