After focusing on rebuilding their defense all offseason long, the Bengals addressed their offense in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Bengals selected Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young with the 140th overall pick on Saturday afternoon.

Young ran a 4.49 40-yard dash at 6-4, 218 pounds. He didn't do agility drills during the pre-draft process, but earned a 9.00 relative athletic score. That means he tested in the 90th percentile athlete among wide receivers, in large part because of his size.

The Bengals traded down with the Jets. They sent pick 110 and 199 to New York in exchange for picks 128 and 140.

Cincinnati took center Connor Lew at 128. They followed it up by taking Young at 140.

Instant Analysis

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Colbie Young (8) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Alabama in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, September 27, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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The Bengals wanted to add a wide receiver in this year's draft. Andrei Iosivas is in the final year of his rookie deal and the Jermaine Burton experiment was a failure.

Young is a big wide-out with a big catch radius. Much like third round selection Tacario Davis, Young has unique measurables and speed.

The Bengals are banking on Young to become a key piece of their offense. He didn't produce like you'd expect, but he's a big, strong and fast contested catch wide receiver that could compliment Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase.

Young was projected to go in the seventh round according to Lance Zierlein of NFL.com.

"Young’s athletic traits, play strength and ball skills stand out, but missed games have limited his production," Zierlein wrote. "Teams will need to examine his 2024 arrest and suspension. On tape, he uses his size, muscle and catch radius to beat cornerbacks in tight quarters and above the rim. His speed and separation are average, so he’ll likely see a higher number of contested battles. His route-running needs work, but he’s a nightmare for cornerbacks to bring down after the catch. Young has talent to work with and—provided teams are comfortable after their character evaluation—has a chance to be more productive in the pros."

Young had 26 catches for 358 yards and one touchdown in eight games for Georgia last season. He was Dane Brugler's 20th ranked receiver. Brugler believed he'd be a fourth or fifth-round pick.

"Young is a big-framed athlete with fluid, long strides and the strong hands needed to consistently come down with the rock," Brugler wrote. "He is an attractive option for an NFL team seeking a player who’s stylistically similar to Courtland Sutton."

Character Concerns?

Sep 6, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Colbie Young (8) jumps over Austin Peay Governors defensive back Deandre Creary (6) in the third quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Young was arrested in October 2024 and suspended from the team after being charged with a misdemeanor battery and assault. He missed the final nine games. The accuser attracted her statement and the charges were dropped. He pleased no contest to disorderly conduct in January 2025 according to Brugler.

Despite the past charges, coaches and teammates praised Young during the pre-draft process.

“He likes to be coached and is a student of the game," one scout told Brugler. "Reserved but polite. He’ll fit in any locker room.”

The Bengals are certainly banking on Young fitting in with Chase and Higgins. It's no secret Cincinnati needed another wide receiver and they got one on Saturday.

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