Bengals Floated as Trade Landing Spot for Giants Star Edge Rusher
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The Cincinnati Bengals have made a lot of additions to their roster, specifically on defense, over the course of the offseason. As a result, that phase of the game looks better than it has in years. But they might not be done adding after trading for Dexter Lawrence.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently suggested the Bengals should look to swing a trade for New York Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux by listing them as a potential landing spot for the star.
Bengals Linked To Kayvon Thibodeaux Again
"It certainly feels like Kayvon Thibodeaux's time with the New York Giants is nearing its end. The 2022 first-round pick has flashed a high ceiling (11.5 sacks in 2023) but is entering a contract year without a headlining spot in the pass-rushing rotation," Knox wrote. "The Giants traded for Brian Burns in 2024, used a 2025 first-round pick on Abdul Carter, and just used the fifth overall selection on Ohio State's Arvell Reese. While New York could use Reese as an off-ball linebacker this season and move him to the edge after Thibodeaux departs in 2027, moving Thibodeaux now would make more sense."
Thibodeaux would slot in as the best or the second-best edge rusher in Cincinnati, and it likely wouldn't cost the Bengals more than a fourth-round pick. On the surface, this seems like a no-brainer idea. He would make their defense much better.
When healthy, Thibodeaux is a weapon. He's struggled with health over the last few years, but recorded 11 1/2 sacks in 2023 when he was healthy.
Why A Trade For Kayvon Thibodeaux Is Unlikely
But a trade is unlikely.
First of all, the Giants have been vocal about not wanting to trade him after drafting Arvell Reese with the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. They believe they can use these two, alongside Brian Burns and Abdul Carter, on the roster at the same time.
And the Bengals have already added to their edge rusher room. It's certainly not the best unit in the league, but they have depth. While they might not have top-end talent, they have a few young players, including Shemar Stewart, Boye Mafe, and Cashius Howell, who could quickly develop into stars.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others.Follow zpretzel