Bengals Injury Report: Star Receivers And More Miss Opening Practice Ahead of Dolphins Battle

The Bengals hit the practice field on a gorgeous Wednesday in October across Cincinnati.

All eyes are on names like Ja'Marr Chase (concussion), Tee Higgins (groin), Bryan Cook (ankle), and more as Cincinnati tries to work through a bunch of minor injuries that've hit the WR room and secondary in recent weeks.

A bunch of names went limited, a good sign that they could play on the road against one of the league's worst teams in Miami. A bunch of names also missed practice, a not-so great sign.

Check out all of the Wednesday practice statuses below:

DID NOT PRACTICE: Jonathan Allen (rest), Swayze Boseman (groin), Chase, Higgins, Cook, Kyle Dugger (quad),

LIMITED: Jordan Battle (hamstring), Barrett Carter (ankle), Dexter Lawrence II (wrist), Dalton Risner (knee), Colbie Young

FULL: B.J Hill (Achilles)

Joe Burrow has been off the injury report for a few weeks now after dealing with back soreness to start the season.

He's fighting through this adversity with the team.

"Yeah, that's part of what leaders do," Burrow said about driving the mood of the team forward this week. "But at the same time, we're still very confident, and we have guys in that locker room that feel real good about who we are, where we are, and what we're going to do. Obviously the last two weeks haven't gone the way that we wanted. I was proud of us fighting back in that fourth quarter. Obviously, I'd like to get it done. We're not here for moral victories — this is the NFL. No excuses, but we've got a lot ahead of us."

Zac Taylor had a similar sentiment following another tough loss to an AFC foe.

Cincinnati can't keep dropping games in the conference if they want to achieve all of their goals this season.

"Yeah, I believe in these guys. I mean, it sucks. We had opportunities there," Taylor said about his message after the Jaguars' loss. "I think we're going to look back tomorrow and be upset with ourselves about some opportunities that (we missed), but we lost to a really good football team. All week, I knew that, on all three phases, this is a really well-coached team. They have talent. They're a good team. But it's disappointing that we came up short, because we had our opportunities and we didn't fully take advantage of them. And so now, we're 2-2. We've got to own that and bounce back next week."

Cincinnati takes on the Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Bengals Injury Report | NFL

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