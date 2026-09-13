Bengals Keep Capitalizing Off of Tampa Bay Turnovers With Chase Brown Touchdown

The Bengals are cooking at home during a hot Sunday at Paycor Stadium.

The under-center game destroyed Tampa Bay on the latest touchdown drive to take a 21-3 lead over the Buccaneers. Every point has been scored after a Tampa turnover.

Check out the 12-play scoring drive log and the final moment on Chase Brown's first TD run below:

5-yd Touchdown Run

5:32 - 2nd

C.Brown right tackle for 5 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.

1st & Goal at TB 5

11-yd Pass

6:09 - 2nd

J.Burrow pass short right to D.Sample pushed ob at TB 5 for 11 yards (Z.McCollum).

1st & 10 at TB 16

(6:26 - 2nd) Official Timeout at 06:26.

12-yd Pass

6:39 - 2nd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Higgins to TB 16 for 12 yards (J.Parrish). TB-J.Parrish was injured during the play.

1st & 10 at TB 28

2-yd Run

7:16 - 2nd

J.Burrow up the middle to TB 28 for 2 yards (A.Robinson).

3rd & 1 at TB 30

7-yd Pass

7:55 - 2nd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short middle to S.Perine to TB 30 for 7 yards (J.Trotter).

2nd & 8 at TB 37

2-yd Pass

8:36 - 2nd

J.Burrow pass short left to D.Sample to TB 37 for 2 yards (A.Robinson).

1st & 10 at TB 39

16-yd Pass

9:10 - 2nd

J.Burrow pass deep left to J.Chase pushed ob at TB 39 for 16 yards (K.Scott).

1st & 10 at CIN 45

4-yd Run

9:48 - 2nd

C.Brown right guard to CIN 45 for 4 yards (V.Vea; R.Bain).

2nd & 1 at CIN 41

9-yd Pass

10:37 - 2nd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to C.Brown to CIN 41 for 9 yards (T.Smith).

1st & 10 at CIN 32

9-yd Pass

11:17 - 2nd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to S.Perine to CIN 32 for 9 yards (K.Scott).

3rd & 7 at CIN 23

3-yd Run

11:58 - 2nd

(Shotgun) S.Perine up the middle to CIN 23 for 3 yards (A.Robinson; A.Anzalone).

2nd & 10 at CIN 20

Incompletion

12:04 - 2nd

J.Burrow pass incomplete deep middle to T.Higgins [A.Robinson].

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