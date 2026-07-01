Bengals Named Potential Landing Spot for Former Steelers RB Najee Harris

The Cincinnati Bengals might serve as a promising destination for a well-known former AFC North player.

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton listed Cincinnati as a potential suitor for free-agent running back Najee Harris, who is looking to rebound from an injury-ravaged stint with the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Once seen as one of the league’s most durable, physical running backs, Najee Harris didn’t miss a game in his first four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers," Moton wrote. "Last offseason, he suffered an eye injury in a fireworks incident and then tore his Achilles tendon in Week 3 of the 2025 campaign.”

Harris Could Give Bengals Physical Option

Aug 7, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris (22) during training camp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The history behind Harris and his availability makes this potential signing intriguing. Before last season, he was among the most reliable running backs in football, and the Bengals know better than most how difficult he is to bring down when healthy, having seen him twice each season in the early 2020s.

“In 2025, Harris signed a one-year, $9.5 million contract, but he will likely sign for far less this year," Moton wrote. "The bruising ball-carrier only recorded 15 carries for 61 yards before his season-ending injury.”

A projected price drop like that is one of the biggest reasons Cincinnati should at least consider getting involved. The Bengals don't need to build their offense around adding Harris, since their backfield is already set. Adding him on a lower-cost deal would give them a bigger back who can excel in short-yardage situations, while the Bengals stick with Chase Brown on early downs.

"He’s not an explosive rusher, but his 6’1”, 242-pound frame can be featured in short-yardage and goal-line situations," said Moton.

In a division where late-season football often comes down to tough yards, red-zone execution, and closing out games, adding Harris would make a lot of sense.

The injury risk is obvious — especially after an Achilles tear. But Harris' track record before the 2025 season makes him a player worth monitoring if the two sides can agree on the money and if the Bengals are interested.

Moton also listed the Green Bay Packers as a potential suitor; a team linked to running backs since veteran Josh Jacobs was arrested just a few weeks ago. For the Bengals, though, Harris would be a practical signing, adding a player with enough left to help this offense in a defined role.

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