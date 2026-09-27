Bengals Offensive Weapons Face BIGGER Depth Test After Latest Injury vs. Steelers

The Bengals are starting to see injuries stack up on offense and a few scares on defense. Demetrius Knight and Bryan Cook (ankle) were dealing with issues after B.J. Hill was ruled out entering the game.

Cook and Knight have been integral starters, playing top-six snap counts on defense entering the day. Knight returned to the field after a few plays in the second quarter, while Kyle Dugger replaced Cook for a bit as well before he returned to action at safety. He then left the game again after limping and is questionable to return.

On offense, backup wide receiver Colbie Young is unlikely to return with a knee injury he suffered in the first quarter. Mike Gesicki also took a crunching hit on a catch and had to get looked at in the blue tent. He returned near the end of the second quarter.

Cincinnati had stayed pretty healthy to open the first few weeks, but they have some adversity to get through now.

"WR Colbie Young has a left knee injury. His return is doubtful," the Bengals posted on X.

Joe Burrow has been dealing with injuries and led two scoring drives (13-13, 92 yards, one TD). He dove into the WR injury topic this week.

"Quarterback and receiver is all about a feedback loop and constant communication about, hey, what you see here, what you think in here, here's what I was thinking, where do you want this ball?" Burrow said. "Here's where I think I can throw this ball, and we've had all those conversations and continue to have them, and it's just about constant dialog."

"It's a big opportunity. Whenever anybody goes down. There's a lot of opportunity to be seized, and I think this is the deepest we've been in that room for a while, and I think we've been deep in years past too. But we have so many guys that we feel good about putting out there. I feel good about all those guys going in there and performing, and then the tight end room will handle some of that as well."

Cincinnati trails 14-10 as the second quarter rolls on.

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