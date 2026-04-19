Bengals Offseason Takes Wild Turn After Blockbuster Dexter Lawrence Trade

The Cincinnati Bengals were closely linked to a trade for New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence for the last few weeks, but a lot of fans didn't see it as anything more than crazy speculation.

Alas, the Bengals shocked the world on Saturday when they reportedly agreed to a blockbuster deal with the Giants to acquire Lawrence in exchange for the No. 10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

This move instantly catapults the Bengals up the standings of the AFC. Instead of having one of the worst defenses in the league, the Bengals' defense now has a chance to make a difference for Joe Burrow and company going forward.

But before this trade, the Bengals weren't in a great spot.

NFL insider Daniel Jeremiah recently reported that a general manager had texted him and suggested the Bengals "were screwed" at pick No. 10 before the trade for Lawrence.

Bengals "Were Screwed" Before Dexter Lawrence Trade

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) gestures during a Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Oct. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I was on the phone with a GM less than an hour ago running through top 10 scenarios. The way we had it going, we both said, 'The Bengals are screwed.' Well, not anymore. This trade makes a ton of sense for them," Jeremiah wrote in a post to X shortly after the trade.

The Bengals weren't in a good spot at pick No. 10. It seemed like Sonny Styles, Caleb Downs, Arvell Reese, David Bailey, and Rueben Bain Jr. would all be gone in the first nine picks. Mansoor Delane was even mocked to go at pick No. 9 at times.

At that point, the Bengals might have gained more value trading down in the draft rather than reaching on a prospect to fit their defense. Instead of having to face a nightmare scenario like this, the Bengals moved the No. 10 overall selection to land an impact defensive tackle.

Now, the Bengals have a game wrecker in the middle of their defense. Lawrence is a good pass rusher and a good run defender. The Bengals had the worst run defense in the league last year, but that's likely not going to be the case going forward. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the team is without a first-round pick for the first time since 1989, but they got their guy.

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