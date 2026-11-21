The Bengals placed a backup linebacker on injured reserve Saturday afternoon. Cincinnati announced that Oren Burks is headed to injured reserve, with no ensuing move up for anyone on the practice squad.

The Bengals could make that move on Sunday as the team gets ready to travel to Washington, D.C. for Monday Night Football. The injured reserve list has stayed pretty light this season and just saw names like Andrei Iosivas, Jalen Davis and Brian Parker lifted off the list.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is ready to see his team keep answering the bell no matter who is out there.

"Well, we've got confidence that we can score," Taylor said about the team's confidence that they can put points up anywhere, any time. "I think that's just the biggest thing. I don't really care what the drive looks like, how quick, how slow. We just want seven points at the end of the drive, and again, everyone's bought into the role, and we're challenging our backs. Like, these linebackers this week are really good blitzers; they're really physical, but we have the best protecting backs in the NFL.

"And they're great runners. I have a high degree of confidence. We hand them the ball, and we throw them the ball. Probably the part that they don't get as much praise on is the pass protection, and that's Drew Sample involved in that as well. And so, we call on guys to do a lot of different jobs. They deliver for us. We want to score points."

Cincinnati is favored to win on Sunday by six points on the DraftKings Sportsbook.

They are favored in just about every game the rest of the season with just 51 players on the active roster right now.

"They could easily be on a five-game running streak, just like us," Taylor said about Washington this week. "Talented team. I think they're well coached. Quarterback's a really good player. So really impressed with where they're at. They got a big divisional win in prime time on the road. Very similar to what we're coming off of. So I'm sure their headspace is very similar to how we feel."

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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