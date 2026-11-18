The Cincinnati Bengals' 38-18 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night is a game that this fan base will be talking about for years to come.

It was the kind of performance that put the rest of the league on notice. The Bengals played a nearly perfect game against their longtime rival and made it clear that they are a threat to the AFC crown.

One of the biggest reasons behind the dominant Bengals win was the performance of quarterback Joe Burrow. While the national media begins drooling over Burrow again, his performance Sunday night was something Cincinnati is just accustomed to now.

Joe Knows

Nov 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws downfield during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the win over the Steelers, Burrow went 35 for 44 on pass attempts, throwing for 409 yards and four touchdowns. Burrow finished the game with a passer rating of 135.7.

Having just nine incompletions on 44 pass attempts sounds like video game numbers, but that's just who Burrow has been this season.

NFL on CBS shared on their X account that Burrow's accuracy this season is reaching historic levels.

As things currently stand, Burrow is second all-time in most touchdowns per game at 3.33. Peyton Manning is the current owner of that record, which he earned during his 2013 NFL MVP season with 3.50 touchdowns per game.

Nov 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the season ended today, Burrow would hold the highest completion percentage in an NFL season, as the Bengals star currently has a completion percentage of 74.7, putting him just ahead of New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees.

Burrow is also throwing for an average of 310 yards a game while having such a ridiculous completion percentage. To put that in perspective, Brees threw for 266 yards per game during the 2018 season, which saw him claim the completion percentage crown.

Nov 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) shake hands following a game at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you're chronically online like most sports fans, then you have seen posts where people talk about how, a generation ago, "We watched gods play quarterback." Those people might want to take off their nostalgia goggles and realize there is some elite quarterback play happening right now.

The MVP discussion now starts with Burrow. Heading into Week 11, Burrow leads the league in touchdown passes (27) and passing yards per game (310). If the game is on the line and you need a quarterback to go out and win you a game, nobody is looking past number nine in Cincinnati.

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