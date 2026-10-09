Bengals Rising Star Eager For Increased Role, Highlights Importance of Ja'Marr Chase Practicing

After showcasing solid chemistry with Joe Burrow last week against the Jaguars, Dohnte Meyers has another opportunity this week when the Bengals travel to face the Dolphins.

After practice, Meyers told reporters that he is eager to compete at a high level again this week. He also clarified the chemistry he and Joe Burrow have built, saying their shared drive to improve every day is the foundation of that trust.

"I'm honestly just looking forward to competing that's something I always look forward to, enjoying the sport we play," Meyers said. "Work, work and practicing reps, that's something we both take serious and we take pride in, that's something he recognizes and continues to work at," Meyers said on his relationship with Burrow.

Mentality Change

Oct 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Dohnte Meyers (81) after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meyers revealed that his mentality changed last week after Chase went down with his concussion. The change for Meyers shifted to competing in Chase's honor on the field last week.

"The mentality changed a little bit just for going out there and competing for your brother," Meyers said. "In that instance you just like 'dang my brother went down, now I gotta make sure I go out there and fight for him and do what he wanna do which is go out and win.'"

He commented on his happiness about having Chase back at practice on Thursday, saying he immediately began joking with Chase as they got back to work.

"I was out there joking with him about it, Meyers said. "I was glad to have him back out there working and grinding, especially doing what he loves to do best.”

Chase's status for Sunday remains up in the air. If he misses this week's game, however, Meyers appears ready as ever to step up and lead an injury-riddled receiver room.

Colbie Young appears on track to return this week, as he practiced in full on Thursday, meaning both Bengals training camp standouts could start at receiver this Sunday.

Dohnte Meyers on having Ja’Marr Chase back on practice field: “Of course. I was out there joking with him about it. I was glad to have him back out there working and grinding, especially doing what he loves to do best.” pic.twitter.com/xYOS4lxrwp — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) October 8, 2026

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