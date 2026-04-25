Bengals Trade Down in Fourth Round, Improve Draft Position in Pick Swap With Jets

We have a trade. The Bengals sent the 110th and 199th picks to the Jets in exchange for the 128th and 140th picks.

That means the Bengals sent their fourth and sixth round picks to New York. They received two fourth rounders. In exchange for moving down 18 spots in the fourth round, they were able to move up from 199 (sixth round) to the last pick of the fourth round at 140 overall.

Aaron Wilson was the first one to report the trade terms.

What Does This Mean?

The Bengals have plenty of needs. By moving down, they give themselves a chance to get a higher graded player in the fourth round. They already had two sixth round picks. Now they have two fourth rounders, one sixth and two sevenths.

That means the Bengals still have five selections on day three: 128, 140, 189, 221 and 226.

What Are They Targeting?

The Bengals are open to addressing their offense for the first time in this draft with the 128th pick. That doesn't mean they will.

Wide receiver, offensive line and cornerback are all in play for Cincinnati.

“I think we do a great job with constant dialogue and communication with us and the coaching staff," assistant general manager Trey Brown said on Friday. "Al and his staff are very clear with their vision. I think we are very clear with how we feel about a prospect, what he does well and what he maybe needs to work on. I think collectively, we come up with a great plan on how Al is going to use those guys. We have the greatest amount of confidence in Al and his staff on if we’re going to draft a guy, or if we’re going to acquire a guy in free agency, they’re going to maximize their value and put them in the right spot.”

Don't be shocked if the Bengals add a weapon, an offensive lineman and another cornerback on Saturday. Of course, linebacker is still a major need and is certainly on their radar. For a complete list of possible targets, go here.

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