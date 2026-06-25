Bengals Will Try to Win Super Bowl on Same Field Where They Lost One - Has Any Team Ever Done That?

The Cincinnati Bengals have the 14th-best odds to win Super Bowl LXI at 20-1.

The team that ended their hopes the last time they reached the Super Bowl, the Los Angeles Rams, are the favorite to win it again at 6-1 after trading for defensive end Myles Garrett.

Could the two teams reunite in the Super Bowl five years after the Rams won 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI?

If they do, it will be on the same field at SoFi Stadium as that meeting on Feb. 13, 2022.

X user @Brandon23637884 wanted to know if any team has returned to a Super Bowl site where it lost and righted the ship to win a title.

Have any teams returned to the same Super Bowl site where they lost, and won? — WhoDey Nation vs Everybody (@Brandon23637884) June 12, 2026

The Baltimore Colts lost to Joe Namath and the New York Jets 16-7 in Super Bowl III at Miami. Two years later, the Colts returned to the Orange Bowl and beat the Dallas Cowboys 16-13 in Super Bowl V.

The Philadelphia Eagles lost Super Bowl XV to the Oakland Raiders in 1980 at the New Orleans Superdome. Their 40-22 triumph of the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX in 2024 also came at the Superdome.

The New England Patriots lost their first two Super Bowls at the Superdome – 46-10 to the Bears in in Super Bowl XX (1986) and 35-21 to the Packers in Super Bowl XXXI (1996). Their third Super Bowl appearance and first title also came at the Superdome, a 20-17 victory against the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI (2000).

The Broncos lost Super Bowl XXII to the Washington Redskins 42-10 at San Diego’s Jack Murphy Stadium. They won the first title in franchise history at the same stadium (but with a different name, Qualcomm) in 1997, beating the Packers 31-24 in Super Bowl XXXII.

And while not the same stadium or municipality, the Redskins had a de facto exorcism. They lost Super Bowl VII at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum as the Dolphins capped a 17-0 season with a 14-7 win.

Ten years later, Washington won its first title, beating the Dolphins 21-17 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

Likewise, the Rams lost Super Bowl XIV to the Steelers in 1979 at the Rose Bowl. They beat the Bengals 41 years later at SoFi Stadium.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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