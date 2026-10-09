Bengals Young Receiver Gets Closer to Return From Injury

Questions still remain about whether the Bengals will have Ja'Marr Chase on Sunday against the Dolphins even after he returned to practice on a limited basis on Thursday. However, it increasingly looks like they will get Colbie Young back from a knee injury much sooner than expected.

After a limited practice on Wednesday, Young practiced in full on Thursday and looks poised to return to the field when the Bengals offense needs him most. Young said he felt better physically and that while the injury felt worst when it first happened, X-rays showed otherwise. He also said he tried to return to the game against the Steelers after sustaining the injury, but wide receivers coach Troy Walters held him out.

"Just being out there honestly, knowing I can physically move around and run around, knowing I definitely have a shot for Sunday," Young said at his locker. "When the play happened it definitely felt like it could have been something way worse, but after we got the X-rays and did our treatment and training, our trainers have done an amazing job to get me back out there as fast as possible.

"I told Troy 'I'm trying to go back in' and then he kinda held me out, and then we got re-evaluated and it just probably wasn't the best idea to go back in that game."

Young Spent Time With Joe Burrow After Practice

Oct 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws the ball during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another sign that Young could be healthy enough to play Sunday is the fact that he spent time catching passes from Joe Burrow after practice.

He said, after getting back to the locker room, that Burrow is like a human JUGS machine. He then emphasized how valuable the extra reps with Burrow are for his development on the field.

"He's a human JUGS machine, as much time as we can see the ball in the air from his arm it's always amazing to get work," Young said. "Everyone has a different arm angle, its not the same as the JUGS so seeing him throw it different ways, it's gonna be easier for the game."

If healthy enough in time for Sunday, Young should bring a solid level of play to a receiver room reeling from injuries to Chase, Tee Higgins, and Andrei Iosivas.

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