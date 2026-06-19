Cincinnati Bengals Defender Named Team's Top 2026 Breakout Candidate

A pop from Shemar Stewart this coming season would be a very welcome development for the Cincinnati Bengals defense. Sports Illustrated's Eva Geitheim sees it happening after picking him as Cincinnati's top breakout candidate for the 2026 season.

Stewart dealt with his first injury-filled season ever playing football in 2025, but he's been dialed into his Year 2 development and has all the tools, plus, a major opportunity to thrive in a starting role this fall.

"Second-year edge Shemar Stewart is a natural candidate to take steps forward in his sophomore campaign," Geitheim wrote. "After a rookie season filled with contract drama and injuries, which saw Stewart record just one sack, Stewart has improved his diet and has a greater understanding of the playbook and his role within the defense.

“Last year I would go out there, and I’m saying, ‘I somewhat know what I need to do, but I’m not 100% sure,'" Stewart said to the media last month. “And then I go out there, and I overthink. Then I don’t make a play. Then it’s just a whole lot of things because I’m just too up in here.'"

Bigger Snap Diet Ahead

Jan 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart (97) exits the player tunnel during introductions before a game against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Stewart should get a much bigger snap diet this fall if his offseason trajectory continues. The one game he was 100% healthy for last season was the opener against Cleveland, where he posted an 86.3 Pro Football Focus grade on 37 snaps with a season-high three quarterback pressures.

He played just 280 total snaps due to various factors as a rookie.

"His development is a priority for us," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said about Stewart earlier this offseason. "We're not trying to do anything to stunt the growth there. We're trying to do everything we can for him to continue to grow and play a major role for us. So signing Boye (Mafe) really doesn't do anything negatively for Shemar, because we still have high expectations for him."

Trey Hendrickson is out of the picture, leaving a huge void for a player like Stewart to fill. He should mix in nicely around that high 30s snap count he saw in Week 1.

"If you look at all the great defensive lines that have gone far in the playoffs, they're loaded up front with depth," Taylor continued. "Yeah, there are starters, but there are also guys that are going to play you 40-50 snaps a game ... I think there's plenty [of snaps], especially depending on games, whether you see more 12 personnel and you're in base defense."

The 22-year-old is far from a finished product or cemented disappointing pick overall.

He has plenty of time and chances to dominate opposing offensive lines, which could start quickly this fall.

Check out the full breakout list here.