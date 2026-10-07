Zac Taylor Drops Latest Bengals Star Injury Update As Dolphins Practices Begin

The Bengals are back to practice this afternoon in anticipation of Sunday's road battle against the Miami Dolphins.

Names like Ja'Marr Chase (concussion), Tee Higgins (groin), Bryan Cook (ankle), and more are trying to recover in time to get on the field this week.

Big Names On The Mend

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) is injured on a play in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 4 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. The Bengals fell to 2-2 on the season with a 22-17 loss at home. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor updated their statuses on Wednesday before the latest practice session.

Taylor noted that Chase is still in the concussion protocol, while Higgins is going to be limited at practice today. Kyle Dugger (quad) and Cook will not practice today, but Taylor didn't close the door on them practicing Thursday.

B.J. Hill (Achilles) is slated to return to practice today.

"They'll be out today," Taylor said about Cook and Dugger before touching on Thursday chances they practice. "We'll see. Probably Dugger is less likely, and we'll see where Bryan's at."

Cincinnati is 2-2 in the 2026 season after consecutive losses in recent weeks. They were down to just two wide receivers on Sunday, but could get Colbie Young back this week and may be able to have Higgins on the field as well.

"Yeah, we'll just keep working through the week. I think initially, when he did it, I would have thought it was going to be longer term than it was, but he's done a really good job rehabbing and trying to put himself in a position to get back sooner rather than later. I'm not ready to declare when that will be, though," Taylor said about Young.

WLWT's Charlie Clifford reported the team brought no one in for a tryout or workout on Tuesday during the off day.

"We just have to make it work. No one wants to hear any reason why that wouldn't work," Taylor said Sunday about playing without Chase and Higgins. "We got an unbelievable coaching staff that can problem-solve. The players understand it. I mean, you got a guy like Mitch (Tinsley), who just showed back up, and he's playing a lot of snaps for us. He and Dohnte (Meyers) are the last two receivers we have left, and they're out there making plays. And all four of our tight ends that are out there are doing exactly what we need them to do to put us in position. No one wants to hear it, but I am proud of the team for how they fought. There was a lot that went into that game. We're really disappointed that we lost.

"We're not that kind of team this year that's going to take consolation in the losses, but I am allowed to see the silver lining, and this team has a lot of fight. If I get this team for 14 more weeks or 13 more weeks, whatever it is — I'm signing up for that all day, because we're going to have a great year. It's just disappointing that we didn't get this one."

Cincinnati has three practices this week for these names to test their injuries and try to play.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon.