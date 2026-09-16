Former NFL QB Makes Wild Joe Burrow Prediction Despite Recent Comments

Former NFL quarterback Russell Wilson made a wild prediction about Joe Burrow's future with the Cincinnati Bengals. His claim that Burrow could want to leave clashes with what the Bengals QB recently said about staying in Cincinnati.

Speaking on CBS ahead of Sunday's opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Wilson predicted that Burrow would leave if Cincinnati has a disappointing 2026 season. Wilson said he spent time with Burrow in New York over the offseason and was impressed by Burrow's determination to win.

But in an interview published by Bengals.com on Sept. 8, Burrow had already affirmed his commitment to the organization. He explained that his calls for urgency reflected the standard he aims to set each day, a different account of his intentions than Wilson's.

Russell Wilson Predicts Joe Burrow Exit

Jul 15, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Russell Wilson arrives on the red carpet before the 2026 ESPY Awards at Lincoln Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“If it doesn’t go well in Cincinnati this year, Joe Burrow’s gone,” Wilson said. “I think he wants to leave. And what’s going to be interesting is, is where does he go?”

Wilson talked about their time together during the offseason but didn't say Burrow had told him he wanted to leave. He described a QB determined to change the results in Cincinnati and make 2026 a special season.

“I’ve loved Joe’s mentality this offseason,” Wilson said. “I think he’s tired of losing. He said that a few times.”

Wilson also pointed to a reason that Cincinnati could have the type of season Burrow so badly desires. He praised Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, calling the duo the league's most dynamic receiving tandem, and stressed the importance of getting the ball to Chase.

“I’m throwing the ball to Ja’Marr Chase any chance I get,” Wilson said.

Wilson also praised the arrival of defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence as a move that could improve the team's run defense. Even while questioning Burrow's future, Wilson appeared confident that both sides of the ball could help the Bengals win games this season.

Joe Burrow Recently Reaffirmed His Commitment

Sep 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) reacts after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking with Bengals.com's Geoff Hobson, Burrow offered a different perspective on his future.

“I’m here for the long haul. I’m not going anywhere,” Burrow said.

Burrow said his emphasis on urgency was on daily preparation. He also acknowledged that his brief answers can leave room for interpretation.

“I’m just trying to bring a now-or-never mentality to the day-by-day process,” Burrow said.

Burrow expressed pride in representing the Bengals, Cincinnati, Ohio, and the Brown family. His goal remains to do whatever possible to help the team win.

The Bengals began that effort with a 33-27 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday. The defense recorded four takeaways, and Burrow completed 25 of 35 passes for 254 yards and a touchdown.

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