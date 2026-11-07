'Great To See Us Play' - Bengals Stars Eager to Perform in Front of Real Madrid Star Kylian Mbappe

Bengals stars Dexter Lawrence and Tee Higgins are hoping to see another big-time star at the Spain game on Sunday. Both voices spoke to the media on Thursday and noted how impressed they are with Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe.

The international soccer star wowed on the biggest stage at the 2026 World Cup in the United States and is widely considered one of the five best players in the world.

Mbappe Time?

Jul 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Real Madrid CF forward Kylian Mbappe (9) scores a goal against Borussia Dortmund in the second half during a quarterfinal match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mbappe is reportedly aiming to attend the game between Cincinnati and Atlanta on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

"It could be somebody's first time watching us play. So you want to make your first impression the best one, and I don't know if it's his first time, but it probably will be his first time in person. So, it'll be special to go all out," Lawrence said to FOX 19 and others at the podium.

Higgins was all smiles answering questions fresh off of his first career AFC Offensive Player of the Week award.

"Dope to have him there," Higgins said. "Cause I watch him on TV all the time. You know what I mean? It's so crazy, bro. We just talk about how fast this dude is, right? Like, how do you run that fast, dribbling the ball on your feet? Like, that's crazy. And then the moves, it's amazing. So just having that type of player at the game would be great to see us play."

Cincinnati has one more day of practice before an off day on Saturday.

Zac Taylor and the whole team are exploring the city of Madrid in their free time this week.

"No, I have not. I'm sure they have their own. But so far my communications with them have been mostly football," Taylor said about the sightseeing so far. "But, again, yesterday the guys had an opportunity to walk around and go eat dinner and enjoy all the things that Madrid has to offer. And I would imagine most of them did that."

Time will tell if Mbappe rolls into his home stadium, Santiago Bernabeu, for the afternoon kickoff in Spain.

"I watch him on TV all the time. It's so crazy, bro. How do you run that fast dribbling a ball on your feet?"



Dexter Lawrence and Tee Higgins spoke about how "great" it would be to have Mbappe at the game on Sunday. #Bengals @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/quvipNTXwa — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) November 5, 2026

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