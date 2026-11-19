GTA Throwback: How Were The Bengals Every Year A GTA Game Released?
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There is high anticipation for what is supposed to be 'The game of the year'. Of course, it is Grand Theft Auto VI, which is the newest game in the Grand Theft Auto series, and it is the newest one since 2013.
Maybe every year a GTA game is released, the Bengals accomplish something great. Let's take a look:
Grand Theft Auto (One): 1997
Bengals record: 7-9
The 1997 Bengals were in their second year under Bruce Coslet and had one of the worst defenses in the league. One bright spot for the team was their offense. Under offensive coordinator Ken Anderson, yes, the former 1981 NFL MVP, they accomplished the league's 10th-best offense.
Grand Theft Auto Two: 1999
Bengals record: 4-12
The Bengals drafted one of the biggest busts in franchise history, Akili Smith, third overall in April of 1999. Smith only started four games and was injured in his final start against Jacksonville. The one bright spot for the Bengals was running back Corey Dillon, who rushed for 1,200 yards and, surprisingly, only five touchdowns. Dillon was named to the Pro Bowl along with return man Tremain Mack.
Grand Theft Auto Three: 2001
Bengals record: 6-10
It was the first year for the Bengals under Dick LeBeau. Free-agent addition Jon Kitna won the quarterback job in training camp, beating out Akili Smith. Once again, the Bengals' main bright spot was running back Corey Dillon, who rushed for 1,315 yards and scored 10 touchdowns. Dillon was named to the Pro Bowl and was Cincinnati's only representative.
Grand Theft Auto Vice City: 2002
Bengals record: 2-14
2002 was a season to forget for Bengals fans. It was the franchise's worst record ever. There were a few bright spots on the team. It was Chad Johnson's second year, and he broke onto the scene. Chad finished with 1,166 yards and five touchdowns. The Bengals' lone Pro Bowler was fullback Lorenzo Neal.
Grand Theft Auto San Andreas: 2004
Bengals record: 8-8
2004 was the start of the Carson Palmer era. In Marvin Lewis's second season, the Bengals went 8-8 and finished third in the AFC North. Rudi Johnson, Chad Johnson, and Tory James had great seasons, and both were named to the Pro Bowl. Rudi finished with 1,454 rushing yards and had 12 touchdowns. Chad had a league-leading 170 targets and 95 catches for 1,274 yards.
Grand Theft Auto Four: 2008
Bengals record: 4-11-1
Carson Palmer only played four games due to a torn UCL. Chad Johnson famously changed his last name to Ochocinco and displayed it on his jersey. Ryan Fitzpatrick made 12 starts for the Bengals, going 4-7-1.
Grand Theft Auto Five: 2013
Bengals record: 11-5
2013 was capped off with an AFC North division win.
The Bengals had the sixth-best offense and the fifth-best defense. Unfortunately, it wasn't the right time to break the Cincinnati sports curse, as the Bengals were routed in a 27-10 Wild Card loss to the San Diego Chargers. Linebacker Vonteze Burfict and Wide Reciever A.J. Green were selected to the Pro Bowl.
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Charlie Herzner writes for Bengals On SI, Reds On SI and Bearcats On SI. A lifelong Cincinnati sports fan and current Communication student at the University of Cincinnati, he covers all things Bengals and Reds, bringing dedicated analysis and coverage across all levels of the respective organizations.Follow 24_LMC