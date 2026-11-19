There is high anticipation for what is supposed to be 'The game of the year'. Of course, it is Grand Theft Auto VI, which is the newest game in the Grand Theft Auto series, and it is the newest one since 2013.

Maybe every year a GTA game is released, the Bengals accomplish something great. Let's take a look:

Grand Theft Auto (One): 1997

Oct 5, 1997; Jacksonville, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jeff Blake (8) in action against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Alltel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Hebert-USA TODAY NETWORK | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bengals record: 7-9

The 1997 Bengals were in their second year under Bruce Coslet and had one of the worst defenses in the league. One bright spot for the team was their offense. Under offensive coordinator Ken Anderson, yes, the former 1981 NFL MVP, they accomplished the league's 10th-best offense.

Grand Theft Auto Two: 1999

Text: 1999.1212.13.Dillon- Cincinati Bengals Corey Dillon turn a corner in the second qt of play with the Cleveland Browns. Dillon had 192 yard on the day and went over a thousand yard for the year.C-E photo by Ernest Coleman for sports. Text 1999 1212 13 Dillon Cincinati Bengals Corey Dillon Turn A Corner In The Second Qt Of Play With The Cleveland Browns Dillon Had 192 Yard On The Day And Went Over A Thousand Yard For The Year C E Photo By Ernest Coleman For Sports | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bengals record: 4-12

The Bengals drafted one of the biggest busts in franchise history, Akili Smith, third overall in April of 1999. Smith only started four games and was injured in his final start against Jacksonville. The one bright spot for the Bengals was running back Corey Dillon, who rushed for 1,200 yards and, surprisingly, only five touchdowns. Dillon was named to the Pro Bowl along with return man Tremain Mack.

Grand Theft Auto Three: 2001

Text: 2001.0801.13.ditphoto-Bengals-Cincinnati Bengals-2-Jon Kitna set up to pass during morning workout at the Bengals Georgetown training camp in Georgetown,Ky. C-E photo C-E photo by Ernest Coleman for sports Title No Title | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bengals record: 6-10

It was the first year for the Bengals under Dick LeBeau. Free-agent addition Jon Kitna won the quarterback job in training camp, beating out Akili Smith. Once again, the Bengals' main bright spot was running back Corey Dillon, who rushed for 1,315 yards and scored 10 touchdowns. Dillon was named to the Pro Bowl and was Cincinnati's only representative.

Grand Theft Auto Vice City: 2002

Cincinnati Bengal's quarterback Gus Frerotte shows his frustration in the finals seconds against the Cleveland Browns during their game played September 15, 2002 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Bengals 20-7. No Title | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bengals record: 2-14

2002 was a season to forget for Bengals fans. It was the franchise's worst record ever. There were a few bright spots on the team. It was Chad Johnson's second year, and he broke onto the scene. Chad finished with 1,166 yards and five touchdowns. The Bengals' lone Pro Bowler was fullback Lorenzo Neal.

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas: 2004

Nov 6, 2004; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer throws under pressure against Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle La'Roi Glover(97) at Paul Brown Stadium. Bengals beat the Cowboys 26-3. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bengals record: 8-8

2004 was the start of the Carson Palmer era. In Marvin Lewis's second season, the Bengals went 8-8 and finished third in the AFC North. Rudi Johnson, Chad Johnson, and Tory James had great seasons, and both were named to the Pro Bowl. Rudi finished with 1,454 rushing yards and had 12 touchdowns. Chad had a league-leading 170 targets and 95 catches for 1,274 yards.

Grand Theft Auto Four: 2008

November 30, 2008: The Cincinnati Bengals T.J. Houshmandzadeh makes a second-quarter touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium. Bengals 9 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bengals record: 4-11-1

Carson Palmer only played four games due to a torn UCL. Chad Johnson famously changed his last name to Ochocinco and displayed it on his jersey. Ryan Fitzpatrick made 12 starts for the Bengals, going 4-7-1.

Grand Theft Auto Five: 2013

Sunday, Sept. 22, 2013 BENGALS SPORTS : Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) makes a third quarter touchdown reception past the Green Bay Packers cornerback Sam Shields (37) at Paul Brown Stadium. Cincpt 07 15 2014 Enquirer 1 C00220140714img Bengals 19 2013 09 2 1 1 Qp7uv641 L450864128img Bengals 19 2013 09 2 1 1 Qp7uv641 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bengals record: 11-5

2013 was capped off with an AFC North division win.

The Bengals had the sixth-best offense and the fifth-best defense. Unfortunately, it wasn't the right time to break the Cincinnati sports curse, as the Bengals were routed in a 27-10 Wild Card loss to the San Diego Chargers. Linebacker Vonteze Burfict and Wide Reciever A.J. Green were selected to the Pro Bowl.

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