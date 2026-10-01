‘I Feel Wanted’ – Bengals WR Tinsley Happy To Be Back From Month’s Stay in Houston

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow called the Mitch Tinsley boomerang a “no-brainer.”

Tinsley called it “meant to be.”

The Bengals signed Tinsley off the Houston Texans practice squad Wednesday, exactly one month after releasing him on cutdown day.

The move comes after Andrei Iosivas went on Injured Reserve with a thumb injury Sept. 25 and rookie Colbie Young suffered a knee injury on the first play of Sunday’s 30-27 loss at Pittsburgh.

Injuries Prompt Tinsley Return to Bengals

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley (82) runs after a catch against Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (1) during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The double does of injuries left the Bengals thin at receiver, and Tinsley has a full grasp of the offensive scheme, knows his teammates, has a history of making plays in limited opportunities and would have been on the initial 53-man roster had it not been for the surprise feel-good story that was Dohnte Meyers.

“I feel comfortable in the offense. I feel comfortable around my teammates,” Tinsley said following Wednesday’s practice. “I’ve been here all offseason and all training camp, so I’m ready to go.

“I feel like I picked up right where I left off.”

Tinsley appeared in all 17 games last year with four starts. He caught eight passes for 116 yards and touchdowns, one of which was a one-handed snare from Jake Browning against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who will be Sunday’s opponent at Paycor Stadium.

“There's a lot of things that I'm sure are still fresh for him,” Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor said. “He did the walkthrough today. Smart guy, so we'll get him up to speed very quickly. He'll be able to help us.”

The Young injury was problematic in the moment because he was a big part of the gameplan against the Steelers, and Taylor essentially had to throw out a lot of plays on the call sheet.

Even though Meyers knows all of the plays, he and Young are drastically different in size and some of the tasks the team was asking of Young beyond route running would not have been ideal for Meyers.

Tinsley can step in and handle some of what the team was looking from Young, who will be out this week and possibly longer.

“I feel very confident doing whatever it is, whether playing inside, playing outside, contested catches, whatever it is,” Tinsley said. “I try to master my craft so I don't feel like any job is too big.

“I'm ready for whatever happens.”

Someone else who is confident in Tinsley is Burrow, who called his trust in the receiver "tried and true."

"He was here for what a year and a half or so, so he knows the offense," Burrow said. "He knows what we're trying to do. He'll have his packages that he'll be in for that he'll be dialed in on, and he's a hardworking and a smart guy."

The Bengals looked into bringing back Charlie Jones, who was on the New York Giants practice squad. That inquiry, however, led the Giants to promote Jones to their 53-man roster, meaning Cincinnati or other teams could not pluck him without compensation.

Tinsley has experience as a punt returner, although the Bengals re-signed receiver and return Ke’Shawn Williams to the practice squad.

They cut Williams on Tuesday after his muffed punt against the Steelers led to a game-tying field goal. But the move was part of roster gymnastics with injuries at multiple position forcing the Bengals to make a flurry of moves.

It will be worth watching whether the Bengals go back to Meyers as the punt returner this week or if they turn to Tinsley or elevate Williams.

Regardless of what led to Tinsley’s return and whatever comes next, he said he was thrilled to get the call and know he was coming back to Cincinnati.

“I was just really just elated that I got another opportunity to be here because you never know how this business goes,” he said. “I didn't know if I would get an opportunity to play here, but I'm glad that I am back here.

“I'm glad that I'm back in a place that I feel wanted, and I'm ready to go.”

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