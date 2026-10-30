Is There an Opportunity for the Bengals to Pull Off a Massive Blockbuster Trade?

The Cincinnati Bengals' Week 7 win over the Baltimore Ravens was massive. Now, it's time for the team to move on to their Week 8 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

With the win last Sunday, the Bengals moved to 4-2 on the season, and this week offers them a great chance to stay afloat in the fight for the top spot in the AFC North.

If the Bengals have more goals than just a divisional crown, there could be some moves made by the front office before the trade deadline that will make this team a stronger threat.

A lot of the talk about making a move for a running back has been in the headlines, but what about a trade for a tight end? One name that could possibly be on the block is Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta.

Is It Possible?

Oct 25, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) enters the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LaPorta has been at odds with the Lions as his recent comments about getting a new contract proved that the tight end is a tad disappointed.

"It’s disappointing that you go out there every week and bear the risk of getting hurt," LaPorta said on Pardon My Take. “I'm going to continue to do my thing and ball out, and in three months, if I don't get to wear the Honolulu blue and play for the Lions anymore, it’s going to be all good. I'll go get paid somewhere else. So whatever.”

That sounds like a player who is ready to move on if his current team doesn't show him the respect he feels he deserves. However, Lions head coach Dan Campbell doesn't seem to think his tight end's comments are anything to worry about.

For the Bengals, tight end is a position that recently took a major hit. With the recent news that Erik All's season has been derailed by a knee injury, the Bengals could use a major talent like LaPorta, but it may be costly.

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spotrac currently has LaPorta's market value at $15 million a season for three years. LaPorta will be 26 by the time the 2027 season begins. To put that in perspective, the Dallas Cowboys signed tight end Jake Ferguson at the same age for a $50 million deal.

Getting LaPorta will come at a heavy price. Not only will the Bengals be expected to give him a new deal, but the team will probably need to trade important draft capital.

LaPorta is sixth in receiving yards for tight ends this season and has three touchdown receptions. He would obviously be a massive upgrade at the position, but would the Bengals be willing to retain him with a new deal?

A trade for LaPorta is unlikely. However, if the Bengals want to go all-in, it couldn't hurt to ask if there is a market for the talented tight end.

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