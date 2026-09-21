Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase Join Exclusive Group in NFL History

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase continued to make NFL history in the Cincinnati Bengals' 20-6 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The longtime teammates connected for two touchdowns as Cincinnati improved to 2-0 for the second consecutive season. The performance pushed Burrow and Chase to 50 career touchdown connections, with both players still under 30. Only three other quarterback-wide receiver duos in league history have reached that mark before either player's 30th birthday.

Burrow and Chase joined Dan Marino and Mark Clayton, John Hadl and Lance Alworth, and Daunte Culpepper and Randy Moss on the exclusive list. That is the entire group in NFL history.

Burrow and Chase Lead Bengals Past Texans

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase (1) catches a touchdown pass in the third quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Houston Texans and the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. The Bengals improved to 2-0 on the season with a 20-6 win on the road. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The first touchdown came late in the second quarter and required a spectacular play from Chase. Burrow launched a pass toward the right sideline and the front pylon, where Chase fought through tight coverage from Texans star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., securing a 32-yard touchdown while getting both feet in bounds.

Joe Burrow LAUNCHES it to Ja'Marr Chase for the TD 🔥



CINvsHOU on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/4eiw31KRRE — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026

Burrow found Chase again late in the third quarter. The Bengals quarterback escaped the pocket, kept the play alive, and threw an 18-yard touchdown strike to Chase as he crossed the field.

Chase finished the win with seven catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns. It was the 14th multi-touchdown receiving game of his career and a strong response to his two receptions for 12 yards in Cincinnati's season opener.

Make that TWO TDs for Ja'Marr Chase 🗣️



CINvsHOU on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/AAETwXtFtt — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026

Burrow completed 20 of his 31 attempts for 207 yards and threw two touchdown passes to Chase. Cincinnati struggled to protect him throughout the afternoon, allowing five sacks, though the franchise quarterback consistently made enough plays to keep the Bengals in control on the scoreboard.

The Burrow-Chase connection began long before they reached the NFL. The two played together at LSU and helped lead the Tigers to a national championship in the 2019 season. They reunited when the Bengals selected Chase with pick No. 5 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, one year after they took Burrow with pick No. 1 overall.

Their partnership has since become one of the most productive in football. Chase immediately established himself as an elite receiver after struggling in his first season, while Burrow developed into one of the league's premier QBs.

The historical context surrounding them shows how unusual their production has been. Marino and Clayton were a defining passing combination of the 1980s, while Hadl and Alworth starred together for the San Diego Chargers. Culpepper and Moss formed one of the most explosive pairings of their era with the Minnesota Vikings.

Burrow and Chase now belong alongside all three tandems — and neither Bengals star is finished adding to the total.

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