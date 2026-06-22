Joe Burrow Auctioning Off Custom Car For Charity During 2026 Offseason

Bengals and LSU fans have a chance to own a cool car from Joe Burrow's garage, and help out a great cause all at the same time. Barrett-Jackson announced last week that they are auctioning off Burrow's 2022 LSU-themed Ford Bronco.

"Built by RealTruck in collaboration with NFL quarterback Joe Burrow and Pro Motorsports. Powered by a 2.7-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost engine mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. 100% of the hammer price to benefit the Joe Burrow Foundation," The auction site states.

All proceeds are going to The Joe Burrow Foundation from the auction, happening on Friday, June 26, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

It's a yellow-purple Bronco with the foundation logo on the front hood.

"This custom 2022 Ford Bronco was built by RealTruck in collaboration with NFL quarterback Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, the Joe Burrow Foundation, and Pro Motorsports," The auction site states. "It’s powered by a 2.7-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost engine mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission and is equipped with four-wheel drive, power steering, power brakes, and air conditioning. The four-door custom build features numerous unique custom accents, including RealTruck AMP Vision steps, Superlift suspension, a Havoc Steel Bender bumper, and a RealTruck winch. The entire sale price of this Bronco will benefit the Joe Burrow Foundation, which was launched in 2022 with a mission to address food insecurity and provide critical mental health resources for young people."

The Joe Burrow Foundation has been a big part of Burrow's professional life since he entered the NFL. Its main mission is to help with food insecurity in the Ohio and Louisiana regions. Two areas very close to Burrow's heart after growing up in Ohio, making a name for himself in Louisiana, and then returning to Ohio as arguably the most famous sports figure in the state.

"The primary focus is helping children with mental illness and those experiencing food insecurity, as well as providing resources and support to the underprivileged and underserved in a variety of ways," the foundation website states. "The Joe Burrow Foundation promises to bring to these children the same passion, dedication, and creative energy displayed by Joe on the football field. Joe’s parents, Jimmy and Robin, are obviously proud of his remarkable success on the field. They are equally proud of his efforts off the field and in the community. The Burrows ask you to join with Joe and donate to the Joe Burrow Foundation because 'Everyone has a responsibility to do good.'"

Check out a full look at the car below and a link for more information here.

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