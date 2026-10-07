Joe Burrow Faced Something the Bengals Haven't Seen Since 2024 in Loss to Jaguars

The Cincinnati Bengals dropped their second straight game of the season in brutal fashion on Sunday. The 22-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars will be drilled into everyone's mind until the team takes the field this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

There are plenty of reasons as to why the Bengals found themselves on the losing end. One of the biggest reasons is that the offensive line was not prepared for the looks the Jaguars' defense was giving them.

Actually, one stat proves that the Jaguars were bringing more than the Bengals have seen since a Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024.

The Pressure Was On

Bengals Joe Burrow (9) attempts to climb out of a pile of players during their game against the Jaguars at Paycor Stadium on Sunday October 4, 2026. The Jaguars won the game with a final score of 22-17. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to Next Gen Stats, Joe Burrow was pressured 20 times on Sunday, which was 34.5% of his dropbacks.

The Bengals quarterback was definitely feeling the pressure. Burrow threw two interceptions, the last one being the backbreaker that stalled a potential game-winning drive.

The Jaguars had just two sacks with all those pressures, but the pressures still played an important role in the their win over the Bengals.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and tight end Mike Gesicki (88) celebrate a Burrow touchdown rush in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 4 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. The Bengals fell to 2-2 on the season with a 22-17 loss at home. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bengals have a lot to clean up before they take on the Dolphins. Quarterback pressure was an issue on Sunday, and it was an issue two weeks ago when the Pittsburgh Steelers secured a win over the Bengals after a fumble recovery on a Burrow sack.

This is not the same offensive line the Bengals have had in previous seasons. The team has allowed just nine sacks this season, the 15th most in the league. Things have certainly changed up front, but the pressure from the Jaguars' defense may be the secret sauce in beating the Bengals.

Oct 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) reacts after throwing an interception during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Facing that many pressures in one game is bound to lead to more mistakes from a quarterback. Burrow is still one of the more elite players in the game, but just like watching Jared Goff on Sunday Night Football, Burrow's not the kind of quarterback to evade pressure.

The pressure is coming. Can the Bengals craft a game plan that will lead Burrow and this offense to more success? They better, because the weeks are starting to fly by.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon. Bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals! Join the 67,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.