Joe Burrow Tops Patrick Mahomes, Four Bengals Ranked in Latest Top 100 List

The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL on paper.

As seen on CBS Sports' Pete Prisco's Top 100 players list, Cincinnati had four players make the list, with two inside the top five.

The trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins all made the list, making the Bengals one of the league's best offensive trios, according to the ranking. As for the defense, one player made the list near the back end of the 100-player ranking. Who will the defensive player be — and where did Burrow, Chase, and Higgins fall?

No. 4: WR Ja'Marr Chase (2025 ranking: No. 4)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase (1) reacts after the Bengals are forced to punt in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. The Browns kicked a last second field goal to win 20-18. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chase was the highest-ranked Bengals player on the list, coming in at No. 4 overall. The superstar 26-year-old wideout moved up from his No. 8 ranking last season, which says a lot about how dominant he has been over the past several years. He's also the highest-ranked wide receiver on the list, four spots ahead of his former LSU teammate, Justin Jefferson, who was ranked No. 8

Prisco pointed towards Chase's production as the main reason for the ranking. He finished third in the NFL with 125 catches last season, despite Burrow missing significant time. Chase also eclipsed 1,000 yards for the fifth time in as many seasons in the NFL.

As long as Chase continues to produce like one of the best players in the sport in the coming seasons, his ranking will continue to reflect that of one of the game's most elite players.

No. 5: QB Joe Burrow (2025 ranking: No. 7)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. The Browns kicked a last second field goal to win 20-18. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Burrow's landing right behind Chase at No. 5 overall is fitting. His ranking is particularly interesting given that he played only eight games last season.

Prisco wrote that "the key for him is staying on the field," which has become the biggest storyline surrounding Burrow and the Bengals. When healthy, the 29-year-old quarterback remains one of the NFL's best (he's the third-highest-ranked QB on this list).

In the eight games Burrow played last season, he threw 17 touchdown passes and five interceptions. Heading into 2026, the Bengals are relying on him to be available for a full season or nearly so.

Burrow was ranked of Patrick Mahomes (7th). Matthew Stafford (1st) and Josh Allen (3rd) were the only quarterbacks ranked ahead of Burrow.

No. 89: WR Tee Higgins (2025 ranking: No. 70)

Dec 28, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) leaves the field after a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Higgins ranks No. 89 on Prisco's list, giving the Bengals' offense two wide receivers on the list. Those rankings, along with Burrow's No. 5 selection, show how highly Cincinnati's passing attack is viewed when healthy.

Prisco said that while Higgins is the No. 2 wide receiver in Cincinnati, he "would be a No. 1 on many others." That has been true of Higgins for years — and it's that very fact that makes the Bengals' offense so difficult to contain.

Higgins had 11 touchdown catches on 59 receptions last season, adding 846 receiving yards in just 15 games.

No. 91: DT Dexter Lawrence (2025 ranking: No. 29)

Newly signed Cincinnati Bengals defense tackle Dexter Lawrence speaks in a press conference for the first time since joining the team at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, April 20, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lawrence rounds out the Bengals' selections from this list at No. 91, having been acquired by Cincinnati earlier this offseason.

Prisco described Lawrence as a "power player who can take over games," and he is. When at his best, he can force teams to adjust their game plans because of how effectively he gets to the backfield to disrupt plays.

A player of Lawrence's caliber and skill set is exactly what the Bengals needed in the middle of their defense. With an already elite offensive trio, Lawrence gives them the defensive centerpiece they were missing after a few up-and-down seasons from Trey Hendrickson, who eventually walked in free agency.

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