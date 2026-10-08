Key Bengals Pieces Return to Practice on Thursday Ahead of Dolphins Road Matchup

The Bengals got two huge pieces back on the practice field Thursday afternoon as they keep tuning up for the road action against Miami this weekend.

Multiple local media members shot footage of wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (concussion) and safety Bryan Cook (ankle) in full pads headed out to practice.

The two can be expected limiteds at practice today; their statuses will be released around 4:15 p.m. ET. Cook is fighting through a lower-body issue, while Chase's injury is much more fickle.

It's very rare to see a player suffer a concussion in a Sunday game and play the following Sunday, but if he passes all the tests, he is good to go.

This is the first concussion Chase has ever suffered in the NFL. He has to meet the guidelines laid out below to return to the field.

"Every NFL player diagnosed with a concussion must follow a five-step process before being cleared to fully practice or participate in an NFL game," The NFL rule states. "This process, developed from internationally accepted guidelines, ensures that each player receives consistent treatment.

"Each player and each concussion is unique, and there is no set time frame for return to participation. Team medical staff consider the player's current concussive injury, as well as past exposures and medical history, family history, and future risk in managing a player's care. After a player has progressed through the five-step process and is cleared for full participation by his club physician, he must be seen and separately cleared by an Independent Neurological Consultant (INC), jointly approved by the NFL and NFLPA, who is not affiliated with any NFL club. Until cleared by this independent physician, a player may not return to contact practice or play in an NFL game."

Cincinnati has a few more injured names who did not suit up fully for practice, including Tee Higgins, who looks like a very long shot to play on Sunday as of now, but the positive signs are there for at least a couple of Cincinnati stars getting healthier.

Higgins was on the rehab field but did not work out in full pads.

Check out shots of Cook and Chase below:

Ja’Marr Chase is in at least Phase 3 of the concussion protocol.

Promising for his status for Week 5 as long as he doesn’t get any residual symptoms 🙌🏻 https://t.co/uKKycD8Aw7 — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) October 8, 2026

Bryan Cook is going through an individual workout on the rehab field to begin practice https://t.co/UvGUSa21Hf — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) October 8, 2026

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