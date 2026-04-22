Legend Shares Impromptu Excitement Over Bengals Dexter Lawrence Trade

It is fair to say that the Bengals trading for Dexter Lawrence has most affiliated with the team in celebration mode.

While trying to record his Bleav in Bengals podcast, former Bengals safety Solomon Wilcots received an unexpected call from former teammate and Bengals great running back, Ickey Woods, who had to share his excitement about the Bengals big-time recent addition on the defense.

Legend Love

Newly signed Cincinnati Bengals defense tackle Dexter Lawrence speaks in a press conference for the first time since joining the team at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, April 20, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Hey man I feel good about that guy we picked up from the Giants!" Woods said to Wilcots. "I like that pick man, I'm feeling good about our defense they trying to get it together, if we can just be in the middle of the road, we gonna have a chance brother."

Both Woods and Wilcots were a part of one of the best Bengals teams in franchise history that made the Super Bowl in 1988, so the pair knows a thing or two about what it takes to have a championship caliber football team in the NFL.

A key part of that legendary Bengals team was nose tackle Tim Krumrie who could have been the difference between the Bengals winning that game against Jerry Rice and the 49ers had he not suffered an ill-timed injury at the beginning of the game.

Krumrie and Wilcots created a dynamic balance on defense to support a star-studded offense centered around Boomer Esiason, Eddie Brown, and Woods.

No doubt the Bengals' front office is hoping to see the team eclipse the level of production that even that legendary squad put together, and pairing Lawrence, and newly signed safety Bryan Cook alongside Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Chase Brown on offense could be enough to push this core of talent across the finish line and net the city of Cincinnati their first Super Bowl victory.

Lawrence is ready for the responsibility.

"I embrace pressure," Lawrence said about the added pressure of his arrival in Cincinnati. "I've been having pressure all my life, since high school. I've always been that guy in the middle who wrecks the game. You know, I want to continue that. I'm going to continue that. And for them to have that trust in me to give up the 10th pick like that. It means a lot. And I carry that well."

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