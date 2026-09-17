Mike Brown Skyrockets Up Forbes Top-400 Richest List

Mike Brown continues to defeat the claims that he and the Bengals do not have enough money as a franchise.

Forbes released its list of the top 400 richest people in America, and the Brown family ranked just outside the top half at 224th with a net worth of $7.6 billion. Brown ranked 852nd with a net worth of $5 billion on Forbes billionaires list earlier this year, and now as of today ranks 529th.

The Elizabeth Blackburn Affect

Elizabeth Blackburn, director of strategy & engagement for the Cincinnati Bengals, gives opening remarks during the grand opening of the Bengals Bar and Kitchen, Friday, April 4, 2025, at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Hebron, Ky. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brown's granddaughter, Elizabeth Blackburn, has arguably played the biggest role in promoting the Bengals franchise. Since taking over as director of strategy and engagement, Blackburn has prioritized engaging with fans worldwide and promoting the Bengals brand to national businesses.

Blackburn has played a major role in opening Paycor Stadium as a venue for more than just football games as well. This summer, large crowds filled the stadium for Chris Stapleton's performance as part of his All-American Road Show tour, and that trend should continue with the R&B concert at the stadium in October.

Arguably her biggest achievement, though, Blackburn spearheaded the addition of the Bengals Ring of Honor in 2021 to honor the franchise's legendary players. Brown welcomed the addition when his granddaughter presented it to him, and praised her ability to read public opinion despite his thoughts of waiting before introducing the honor system.

"She's pretty keen on what the public wants," Brown said of Blackburn's influence on him. "I might've had thoughts about why it might wait for later, but we're going forward and the public has reacted very well."

Since introducing the ring of honor system, Brown and the Bengals' net worth has risen approximately $5.325 billion since 2021.

Star Power Feeds Revenue

Sep 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) reacts after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joe Burrow has been the most vital piece of Brown and the Bengals' financial success simply by being there. He has led the team to the Super Bowl early in his career and is the centerpiece of the franchise's success.

Burrow's presence forced the organization to modernize and spend more in free agency to keep their championship window open. They did just that this offseason after the front office made the historic trade to acquire All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence after an active free agency.

With the moves this offseason, the Brown family affirmed to fans that they want to win now, and that mentality will continue to increase revenue across the board.

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